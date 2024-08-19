Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness > Skincare What's the Best Reef-Safe Sunscreen? A Dermatologist Weighs In — Plus 5 Non-Toxic Picks The same sunscreen you apply daily to protect you from sun damage could be doing more harm than good. Switch to these non-toxic, reef-safe sunscreens. By Kristine Solomon Published Aug. 19 2024, 4:53 p.m. ET Source: iStock Photo

Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind.

The 6 best reef-safe sunscreens

Is sunscreen bad for you — and for the environment?

For the record, those bad ingredients in question, which are included to filter UV rays and prevent sunburn, are not officially banned just yet. "The FDA closely regulates sunscreen filters," says Dr. Kilgour, noting that some safer alternatives already used throughout Europe and Asia are still waiting on approval in the U.S. For the time being, a good rule of thumb is to stick to the two UV-filtering ingredients that the FDA does stand by: zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. "I generally recommend mineral-based [sunscreen] products, because zinc and titanium dioxide offer the best UVA protection available domestically," Dr. Kilgour adds.

Sunly Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

If you love sunscreen lotion, this vegan formulation by Sunly is a great go-to with broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection via reef-safe non-nano zinc oxide. The Skin Cancer Foundation and other leading sources say SPF 30 is high enough for extended time outdoors. This lotion is lightweight, hydrating, and perfect for head-to-toe daily use. "I bought the tropical scent and was worried it would be too strong but it’s very light and you can hardly smell it. Leaves my skin looks really healthy after being in the sun," wrote one user, who echoed others by saying it needs to be rubbed in well — and a little goes a long way.

Babo Botanicals Swim & Sport Mineral Sunscreen Spray SPF 30

If you prefer a daily sunscreen in spray form but want to avoid aerosols, Babo Botanicals is the non-toxic, hypoallergenic, reef-safe formulation to reach for. The waterproof sunscreen is great if you want something you won't sweat off, but not as thick as a sport sunscreen. Like all the sunscreens in this list, it offers broad-spectrum protection, which means it blocks both UVA and UVB rays. "Love that’s it’s clean and does not smell!" noted a reviewer.

Thinksport Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+

For swimming, outdoor sports, or prolonged exposure in the blazing sun, opt for a waterproof formulation with a higher SPF like Thinksport Safe Sunscreen SPF 50 (anything beyond 50 provides a negligible difference). It can withstand the rigors of tough workouts and gives you broad-spectrum protection without hurting marine life. Remember to reapply every two hours whether or not you swim. "My skin is fair and crazy sensitive. The sunblocks from [ThinkSun] don't bother my skin at all," wrote a customer. "I'm an avid cyclist, so I'm outdoors A LOT especially in the summer. I use it on my face without any stinging and it doesn't sweat into my eyes."

Mama Sol 100% Mineral Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 30

Put your best face forward by keeping a bottle of Mama Sol 100% Mineral Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 30 — which Dr. Kilgour officially recommends — in your makeup bag for multi-tasking broad-spectrum protection every morning. It works as a sunscreen, moisturizer, and makeup primer in one, and it's gentle enough for sensitive skin. It even protects against blue light from digital devices. "This product has been a staple in my self-care routine for nearly 4 months. I don't go a day without it. It doesn't irritate my sensitive skin, and my skin is always moisturized," a customer wrote.

Stream2Sea EcoStick Sunscreen for Kids SPF 35+