Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness These 5 Benefits of Compression Socks Has Us Running to Buy Our Next Pair Compression socks may support blood flow in those who wear them. By Jamie Bichelman Published Oct. 28 2024, 4:59 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Finding the best compression socks can not only physically boost your performance, but it can also make you excited for your next mental health walk. The benefits, it seems, are plentiful. With new and unique wellness trends springing up all the time, it's important that your socks provide the necessary support in conjunction with the right pair of shoes to keep you healthy and stable, and compression socks can offer just that peace of mind.

Article continues below advertisement

It's critical to note that the benefits of compression socks listed below are not to be interpreted as medical advice. It is important to consult with a podiatrist and trusted primary care doctor before exploring the use of compression socks for various physical needs. That said, we've listed five interesting benefits below to show how compression socks can help those who can safely wear them.

Compression socks may support those with swollen legs.

Source: iStock

For individuals experiencing medical issues in their legs related to blood flow, trauma to the veins, inflammation, and other issues, compression socks and compression stockings are believed to be one aid, according to a Cleveland Clinic resource.

Article continues below advertisement

If you or a family member are experiencing these issues, it is important to consult a doctor to determine if compression socks can safely be used to mitigate some of the symptoms. Per the Cleveland Clinic, compression socks help blood flow more easily and reduce leg swelling.

Article continues below advertisement

Those who get lightheaded easily may benefit from compression socks.

Source: iStock

According to a medically reviewed article in Health, compression socks may prevent the dizzy feeling and lightheadedness some individuals suddenly feel when standing. The science here relies on compression socks supporting more efficient blood flow and the prevention of lymphatic fluid from pooling all in one area.

Article continues below advertisement

Per Health, those with an autonomic nervous system disorder, low blood pressure that gets even lower upon standing up, and other medical diagnoses and conditions can all benefit from this feature of compression socks. If you notice a dizzy feeling when suddenly standing or moving, it is important to consult a physician to assess if compression socks could help.

Article continues below advertisement

Compression socks might improve your athletic performance.

Source: iStock

It's not uncommon to see long-distance runners donning compression socks during races and practice runs. Per Health, compression socks are believed to bolster overall athletic performance, support one's endurance, and aid in the recovery process. The mechanisms by which compression socks accomplish all of these purported benefits aren't fully known, per the source, though they propose the socks aid in avoiding the buildup of lactic acid.

Article continues below advertisement

Compression socks may help those sitting for hours on planes.

Source: iStock

Compression socks have been recommended to some of my family members who travel frequently on planes and expect to be sitting for hours on end. It should be noted that this strategy isn't unanimously agreed upon as imperative, though per the American Heart Association, it is worth a shot to see if it can improve the flying experience for some individuals.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the American Heart Association, it's unknown precisely how much compression socks may help those flying on a plane. However, as a mitigation strategy for blood clots developing while flying on a plane, compression socks may play a role in supporting one's health when traveling.

Article continues below advertisement

Compression socks may help with sciatic nerve pain.

Source: iStock