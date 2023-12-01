Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness What Is the 23.2 Workout? A Non-CrossFitter’s Guide to the CrossFit Open Workouts Done by CrossFitters all around the globe, the 23.2 workout was created to test strength and stamina during the 2023 CrossFit Open. By Eva Hagan Dec. 1 2023, Published 12:45 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Crossfit is a strength training program that focuses on high-intensity workouts. It involves building strength and stamina while incorporating functional exercises into the workout regimen, mimicking everyday activities such as grocery carrying. The 23.2 workout is a CrossFit workout made for the 2023 CrossFit Open. It is just one part of a three-part series of workouts made for the 2023 CrossFit Open. Here’s what the 23.2 workout looks like and how you can do it.

What is the 23.2 CrossFit workout?

The 23.2 workout is part of the 2023 CrossFit Open. The Open is the first qualifying stage for the CrossFit Games and is a fun competition for CrossFitters all across the globe to test their strengths and see who is the strongest among them.

The Open is designed to take place across three weeks with three workouts. For 2023, the workouts were 23.1, 23.2, and 23.3. Each workout has its own set of exercises and modifications depending on the athlete’s age and physical capabilities, per CrossFit.

The 23.2 workout is split into two parts, A and B. During 23.2A, you have 15 minutes to complete as many repetitions as possible of the following exercises: Five burpee pull-ups (add five more after each round)

10 shuttle runs (25 ft out and back is one rep) For 23.2B, you have five minutes after finishing 23.2A to complete 1-rep-max-thruster from the floor, all per CrossFit.

How to do the 23.2 workout:

If you read all those exercises and don’t know what they mean, don’t worry; we will break it down for you. However, if this is your first time, or your first time in a while trying these movements, remember not to overdo it.

To complete a burpee pull-up: start by standing under a pull-up bar, then place your hands on the ground while shooting your legs back into a plank position. Lower your body onto the ground, press back up, and jump your feet to stand. Jump up to the pull-up bar and keep pulling until your chin is above the bar. This is one repetition of a burpee pull-up, per MasterClass.

To complete a shuttle run: Run 25 ft out and back as fast as possible. It helps to mark the starting and turning points with cones or tape so you can also practice running in a straight line, per Verywell Fit.

