15 of the Best Organic Cereal Brands

Who doesn’t love to start the day with a quick and easy bowl of cereal? Whether you prefer something sugary sweet or something on the healthier side, there are so many brands making organic cereals, granolas, oats, and more. We've rounded up 15 of the best cereal brands, each of which have organic and vegan cereal options, and want to know your favorite. Vote for the best organic cereal brands once a day until Oct. 15, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Oct. 23, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Article continues below advertisement

Vote for the best organic cereal brand!

Arrowhead Mills

Source: Courtesy of Arrowhead Mills

Arrowhead Mills makes a handful of organic cereals, including Spelt Flakes, Puffed Kamut, and Bulgur Wheat; and many of the brand's cereals are vegan. Since its founding in 1960, Arrowhead Mills has prioritized both environmental and nutritional standards. In fact, the company's founder, Frank Ford, was concerned about pesticides and herbicides in agriculture, and founded his company to prioritize organic farming.

Article continues below advertisement

Better Oats

If your idea of cereal is oatmeal, Better Oats makes a number of classic and organic oatmeal products, including Organic Steel Cut Oats, Organic Quick Oats, and Organic Old Fashioned Oats. Better Oats is owned by Post Consumer Brands, which has a commitment to sustainable packaging, ethical ingredient sourcing, and reducing resource use and food waste across all of its companies.

Article continues below advertisement

Bob's Red Mill

Bob's Red Mill, which was founded by Bob Moore in 1978, makes a number of organic cereals, most of which are oat-based. These offerings include a few flavors of oatmeal cups; Protein Oats and Scottish Oatmeal; and hot cereals in flavors like Oat Bran, Creamy Wheat, and Creamy Buckwheat. In addition to being organic, many of Bob's Red Mill's cereals are also vegan, whole grain, and gluten-free.

Article continues below advertisement

Cascadian Farm Organic

Cascadian Farm Organic makes several dozen organic whole grain cereals and granolas, many of which are vegan. Products include Organic Purely Os Cereal, Cinnamon Raisin Granola, and Mini Fruitfuls. Cascadian Farm Organic, which is owned by General Mills, promises that its organic practices help regenerate soil, promote ecological balance, reduce pollution, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Food for Life

Food for Life, which was founded in 1964 with a mission of providing food to health-conscious customers, makes nine sprouted cereals. All nine cereals are certified organic and vegan, and flavors include Flax Sprouted Whole Grain Cereal, Raisin Flake Cereal, and Flax & Chia Sprouted Flake Cereal. These cereals are largely high in fiber, flourless, and full of plant protein; Food For Life also abstains from refined sugar, shortening, and preservatives.

Article continues below advertisement

Full Circle Market

Full Circle Market makes a handful of certified organic cereals, several of which are plant-based, including the Organic Toasted Oats Cereal, Organic PB Blasts Cereal, and Organic Raisin Bran Cereal. The company aims to provide customers with affordable, high-quality foods, with a focus on organic, gluten-free, and vegan options. Full Circle Market is also a supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Article continues below advertisement

Holle

Source: Courtesy of Holle

Founded in Switzerland in 1934, Holle's mission is to create products that are not only sustainable, but also inspire others to be more sustainable. The company specializes in food and drinks for babies and children, and it makes two different organic whole grain cereals for those aged 6 months and older. Holle's food is all made from raw ingredients grown either organically or biodynamically, and the company offers carbon-neutral shipping on all deliveries.

Article continues below advertisement

Kashi

Kashi makes three USDA organic cereals: Blueberry Clusters Cereal (which is vegan), Warm Cinnamon Oat Cereal, and Honey Toasted Oat Cereal. On its website, Kashi has a detailed report breaking down its emissions and sustainability practices. The company also supports "Certified Transitional" farms, which are farms in the midst of the three-year process to being certified organic by the USDA.

Article continues below advertisement

Living Intentions

Living Intentions makes four different superfood cereals, each of which is certified USDA organic. The cereals are also all plant-based, sprouted, and contain live enzymes. Flavors offered are Banana Hemp, Blueberry Blast, Cacao Crunch, and Radiant Raspberry. Living Intentions' mission is to promote a "vibrant and healthy" lifestyle with its nutritious foods.

Article continues below advertisement

Nature's Element

Buckwheat-powered brand Nature's Element makes its Buckpuff granola in four flavors, each of which includes dried different fruits. All of the brand's products are organic, vegan, gluten-free, and high fiber. According to Nature's Element, buckwheat is actually a seed; it contains the nine essential amino acids; and it can support a healthy gut.

Article continues below advertisement

Nature's Path

Fully organic company Nature's Path makes a number of cereals, granolas, and oatmeals, all of which are certified USDA organic, and many of which are vegan and gluten-free. Products include Whole O'S Cereal, Gorilla Munch Cereal, and Pumpkin Seed + Flax Granola. Nature's Path offers some of its products in varying sizes, including larger-than-typical bags and 25-pound bulk boxes, which can help reduce packaging waste. The family-owned company prioritizes sustainability and organic advocacy.

Article continues below advertisement

One Degree Organic Foods

One Degree Organic Foods specializes in products made with sprouted grains, seeds, and legumes. These products include a variety of organic cereals, granolas, and oats, such as Sprouted Brown Rice Crisps, Sprouted Oat Vanilla Chia Granola, and Sprouted Cacao Nib Instant Oatmeal. Most of One Degree Organic Foods' products are plant-based and gluten-free, and the company's website highlights the stories of its organic farmers.

Article continues below advertisement

Purely Elizabeth

Purely Elizabeth makes superfood cereal in four flavors, a wide variety of granolas, and oatmeal packets, pouches, and cups. Many of Purely Elizabeth's products are certified organic; many are also vegan, gluten-free, and enriched with prebiotic fiber. Purely Elizabeth is a Certified B Corp, a woman-owned company, and guided by its three pillars of action: empowering communities, responsible sourcing, and using business for good.

Article continues below advertisement

Seven Sundays

Source: Courtesy of Seven Sundays

Certified B Corp Seven Sundays makes a variety of cereals, granolas, and muesli, all of which are free of gluten, refined sugar, and artificial flavors; all products are also made with upcycled ingredients from "underutilized side streams" to reduce food waste. Currently, Seven Sundays' only certified organic product is the Organic Farmer's Market Almond Date Muesli; however, the company's products are all Non-GMO Project Verified.

Article continues below advertisement

SunRidge Farms

Source: Courtesy of SunRidge Farms

Family-owned and operated company SunRidge Farms makes a selection of organic oatmeals and granolas, including Organic Tahitian Vanilla Nut Granola, Organic Raspberry Crunch Granola, and Organic Steel Cut Oats. Founded in 1982, SunRidge Farms has over 3,000 solar panels, which provide more than 50 percent of the company's energy; the company often sells in bulk to reduce packaging waste; and SunRidge Farms supports environmental charities including the Organic Farming Research Foundation.