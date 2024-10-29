Home > Green Matters Approved 15 of the Best Nontoxic House Paint Brands Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Oct. 29 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Many conventional house paints on the market are made with toxic ingredients like VOCs, which can off-gas chemicals that are not only harmful to the environment, but also harmful to human health. Fortunately, there are plenty of companies making nontoxic paint that is safe enough to use in any room of the house. Here are our picks of the best brands making nontoxic house paint. Vote for the best nontoxic paint brands once a day until Nov. 26, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Dec. 5, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the best eco-friendly paint brand!

AFM Safecoat

AFM Safecoat makes primers, paints, stains, sealants, plant-based wood oils, and more, all designed by doctors for chemically or environmentally sensitive people. Safecoat paint is zero-VOC and nontoxic. AFM's other lines including SafeChoice and AFM Naturals are also designed with the planet in mind.

Alkemis Paint

Alkemis Paint makes mineral-based interior paint and primer. The company produces 119 colors and is vegan and cruelty-free. Alkemis Paint is Cradle to Cradle certified, contains zero VOCs, odors, solvents, or fungicides, and is non-flammable and non-combustible. The use of Alkemis Paint contributes to LEED certification points and Well Building Standard points.

Backdrop

Backdrop makes paints (including interior, exterior, and primer), wall coverings, and rugs. Backdrop's products are water-based, low-VOC, vegan, cruelty-free, and come in recyclable cans. The company is Green Wise and Climate Neutral-certified. Backdrop also has a partnership with the International Rescue Committee, which supports families displaced by conflict for every can of paint sold.

Behr

Behr makes interior paints, primers, sealers, undercoaters, wood stains and finishes, floor coatings, and more. Behr's Pro i300 Interior Paints line is nontoxic, zero-VOC, and sold exclusively at The Home Depot. However, over 100 Behr and Kilz products are Greenguard Gold Certified for low-VOC. Behr paint cans are also 100 percent recyclable — products with the Simple Pour Lid and packaging are made from post-consumer recycled plastic.

Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore makes interior and exterior paints, primers, stains, and specialty paints. The Eco Spec line is the only line with zero VOCs, and it is tinted with Benjamin Moore's Gennex zero-VOC colorant system. The company has expressed its intent to continuously reduce its environmental impact by doing things like adding solar energy systems to its facilities and recycling over 725,000 gallons of paint.

BioShield

BioShield makes clay paints, wall coatings, trim and cabinet paints, wood stains, and floor and furniture finishes. The company's line of clay paints is nontoxic and contains zero VOCs. Due to the nature of BioShield's clay paints, the company cautions users to use clay paints in "low-impact" areas that won't require frequent cleaning.

Clare

Clare makes interior and exterior paint, as well as paint supplies. The company's paints are zero-VOC, and its interior paints are Greenguard Gold-certified. Clare's Ceiling Paint, Wall Paint, and Trim Paint all have a mildew-resistant finish which helps hinder (but not prevent) the growth of mildew. Not only are Clare paint cans 100 percent recyclable, but leftover paint can be recycled via PaintCare or local hazardous waste collection sites.

Coat

U.K.-based brand Coat makes interior and exterior paints. The company is a Certified B Corp, and its paints are low-VOC, water-based, and 100 percent solvent-free. All paints are certified child-safe, vegan, and cruelty-free. Coat makes pre-painted Peel & Stick paint testers that are 100 percent adhesive-free and made of recyclable PET material. Coat's paint supplies are made from bamboo and its paint tins are recyclable.

ECOS Paints

ECOS Paints makes paints, primers, stains, and varnishes for interior and exterior use. Its paints are nontoxic, water-based, and zero-VOC. The company's Lullaby line is manufactured with a different resin to be more durable in children's nurseries, but it is also nontoxic, water-based, and zero-VOC. ECOS Paints do not have a vegan certification but it does not use animal products in its paints.

Farrow & Ball

U.K.-based company Farrow & Ball makes paints, finishes, and wallpapers. All the Farrow & Ball finishes are water-based, low-VOC, low-odor, and quick-drying. The company is cruelty-free, and its Dead Flat, Modern, and Estate ranges are certified toy-safe. Only two of Farrow & Ball's finishes (Soft Distemper and Casein Distemper) contain animal-derived ingredients; the rest are vegan-friendly.

Graphenstone

Spain-based company Graphenstone makes interior and exterior paints. All of Graphenstone's paints are vegan and certified Indoor Air Comfort Gold for low-VOCs. The paints are also Cradle-to-Cradle-certified, Global GreenTag Certified, Sensitive Choice Approved, Ecolabel-certified sustainable, and sustainable building certified with LEED, amongst other eco-friendly certifications.

Healthier Homes

Healthier Homes makes a range of nontoxic home items, including paint but also decor, lighting fixtures, furniture, and more. Its primer is nontoxic and zero-VOC. Additionally, Healthier Homes is partnered with Ocean Co. to collect 100 bottles of ocean-bound plastic, and aims to collect 7 billion ocean-bound plastic bottles by 2025.

Lakeland Paints

U.K. company Lakeland Paints makes paints, including wall, wood, metal, pet-friendly, floor, and masonry paint. All of Lakeland's paints are odorless, organic, and zero-VOC. The company's paints are vegan, pet-friendly, cruelty-free, and without toxins. Lakeland's paint cans are recycled and recyclable.

Little Greene

U.K. company Little Greene makes paint and wallpaper. The company's Child Safe line of paints is nontoxic, as are the company's sustainable wallpapers. Little Greene's eco-friendly paint finishes meet a European environmental standard and are water-based and "virtually zero" VOC. Additionally, Little Greene paint tins are made with over 50 percent recycled steel and can be recycled when finished. The company's Re:Mix line is made with upcycled paint to prevent waste.

The Organic & Natural Paint Co.

U.K. company The Organic & Natural Paint Co. carries paint, wood finishes, wood oils, and waxes. The Organic & Natural Paint Co. was founded in 2012 to move customers away from chemical-based products and carry low or zero-VOC products. Many of the paints are also vegan. The company's paint tins are recyclable and made using 80 percent recycled materials.