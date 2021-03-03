What are the best cruelty-free wall paints?

Blog VeganFAQs cites a 2011 blog post claiming that Benjamin Moore paints are cruelty-free — apparently, 10 years ago, someone named Bob in the Development department told the blogger, “We do not test our paint on animals whatsoever.”

However, as of 2021, there is no evidence that Benjamin Moore is a cruelty-free company. If you search either "vegan" or "cruelty-free" on Benjamin Moore's site, there are no results, so it's safe to say that Benjamin Moore is not cruelty-free, unfortunately.