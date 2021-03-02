Front Loaders Versus Top Loaders: Which Type of Washing Machine Is More Sustainable?

Clean clothes and linens are a non-negotiable in today’s society, making laundry a routine task in most households. It’s often something we do without thinking about, but still, there’s an environmental cost that comes with doing laundry — in more ways than one. Small changes to our laundry routines can add up, too, lessening the environmental toll and making the whole process greener and more responsible.

One of those changes? The type of washer you use, and whether it’s a front loader or top loader . This might not be something you’ve stopped to consider before, but there can be major differences between them. That said, we’re here to bring you a closer look.

So are front loaders or top loaders more environmentally friendly?

First let's discuss the impact of doing your laundry. According to the National Park Service , the average washing machine uses about 41 gallons of water per load, dryers account for about 6 percent of household energy use, and laundry detergents and dryer sheets often contain hazardous chemicals and emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs). All of this adds up, as the average U.S. household does about 300-400 loads of laundry a year.

That said, considering the impact your type of washer — whether it's a front or top loader — is important. When front loaders entered the scene, they were thought of as being more efficient and eco-friendly than their top-loading counterparts because they used less water per load. But there are also high-efficiency top loaders, which have steadily become more available and more popular, so it’s important to do your homework (more on this later). But still, front loaders historically take the cake in terms of overall eco-friendliness, research from the New York Times shows .

Based on 100+ hours of research and discussions with laundry industry experts and laundry machine repair technicians, their reports show that: Front loaders are better are cleaning, with a more effective wash motion and gravity on their side

Front loaders save water; about 5 fewer gallons per cycle, or around 2,000 gallons per year.

Front loaders are more energy efficient, saving enough energy over top loaders to power a 50-inch LED TV for five hours a day for 81 days.

