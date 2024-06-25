Home > Green Matters Approved 15 of the Best Sustainable Wine Brands Vote for your favorite eco-friendly wine brand! By Green Matters Staff Jun. 25 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Whether you prefer a cozy glass of red, an earthy glass of white, or a fruity rosé, the wide world of wine can certainly be overwhelming. Fortunately, narrowing your choices down to eco-conscious brands that produce sustainable wine helps make things easier. So, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best sustainable wine brands. Vote for the best organic sustainable wine brands once a day until July 23, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on August 1, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the best sustainable wine brand!

Avaline

Source: Courtesy of Avaline

Known for its high-profile co-founder Cameron Diaz, Avaline is all about natural wine and transparency. The company, which is vegan-friendly and certified organic by ECOCERT, also partners with environmental nonprofits WWF France and Surfrider. Avaline offers reds, whites, and rosé and is available in stores all across the country.

Benzinger Estate

Benzinger Estate, a California-based wine company, produces its wines from grapes that are either certified organic or certified biodynamic. Additionally, Benzinger Estate is CCOF-certified organic, California-certified sustainable, and Demeter Certified biodynamic.

Bonterra Organic Estates

Source: Courtesy of Bonterra Organic Estates

Certified B Corporation Bonterra Organic Estates is certified climate-neutral, vegan friendly, and makes wines with certified organic grapes. Not to mention, Bonterra Organic Estates is Regenerative Organic Certified and TRUE zero waste certified as well! The company boasts of being "America's No. 1 Organic Winery" and offers an array of red, white, and rosé wines for consumers available directly through its online store or your local wine shop.

DeLoach Vineyards

🍷 New Release Alert! 🍷 Embrace the 2021 Annapolis Ridge Vineyard Pinot Noir! Relish in the privilege of $1 ground shipping by employing code AVPN1 at your checkout.



Shop Now https://t.co/wynWREXWEm pic.twitter.com/C1So5dvug0 — DeLoach Vineyards (@DeLoachVineyard) October 11, 2023

DeLoach Vineyards from Santa Rosa, Calif., has been CCOF-certified organic since 2008 and Demeter-certified biodynamic since 2009. The company is also certified as California sustainable. DeLoach Vineyards has a #StartAGarden program to encourage people to feel confident and start gardens of their own. The company also utilizes solar panels, water recycling, and solid waste management in its sustainability practices.

Dry Farm Wines

Dry Farm Wines, which provides wines to several art museums, including the MoMA and the Whitney, was founded in 2015. The company sources its wines from a number of small family growers and utilizes organic, regenerative, and dry farming practices. Dry Farm Wines are also made using the dry farming technique, which means not using irrigation — thus, cutting down on wastewater. Dry Farm Wines offers classic red, white, and rosé wines, which are all vegan, as well as olive oil.

Emiliana Wines

Emiliana Wines, which also produces Natura Wines, is a Certified B Corporation and organic winery that uses regenerative soil practices and reduces emissions of greenhouse gases. Emiliana is Fair Trade certified and also aims to become carbon neutral. In 2001, Emiliana Wines became Chile's first winery to obtain the ISO 14001 certification.

Frey Vineyards

Frey Vineyards, located in Redwood Valley, Calif., produces red and white wines that are Demeter-certified biodynamic and USDA-certified organic. Frey Vineyards also makes Kwaya Cellars wine, which honors the West African diaspora and features organic Merlot, Chardonnay, and Sangiovese.

Kind of Wild Wines

Kind of Wild Wines of California is Certified CCOF organic, its products are made without additives, all wines are BeVeg-certified vegan, and the company has several zero-sugar wine offerings. Kind of Wild also partners with several sustainability-focused initiatives, including 1% for the Planet, One Tree Planted, and the Organic Farming Research Foundation.

King Estate

Source: Courtesy of King Estate

King Estate is the largest certified biodynamic vineyard in North America. Founded in Oregon in 1991, King Estate Winery has been committed to sustainability since its opening. King Estate Restaurant opened next to the vineyard in 2006, and the company makes a range of reds, whites, sparkling, and rosé wines.

maivino

maivino is based out of New York, is a woman-owned business, and packages products in eye-catching, recyclable, multicolored pouches. The available wines at maivino include organic and vegan-friendly offerings, including amber, rosé, sauvignon blanc, and pinot noir.

Minimum Wines

Minimum Wines is an Australian company, but you can purchase its wines via Legend Australia in the U.S. The company is a Certified B Corp, certified organic by the Australian Certified Organic Standard, and some of its wines are vegan. Minimum Wines also boasts of one tree planted for every dozen wines sold, and 5 percent of the company's profits go to social and or environmental causes.

Rewild Wine

Australian company Rewild Wine is vegan-friendly and the largest member of Sustainable Growing Australia. The company is dedicated to transparency about its eco-friendly practices and has environmental reports on its website going back to 2019. Rewild Wine uses regenerative agriculture and part of its land is officially recognized as a part of the NSW Government’s Saving our Species initiative.

Silver Oak Winery

Silver Oak's flagship wineries in Napa Valley and Alexander Valley are LEED Platinum Certified. The family-owned company has employed a number of sustainability initiatives, including special water conservation strategies. Silver Oak is a Napa Green-certified winery and even has a Green Medal in winegrowing from the state of California.

Sobon Wine

Sobon Wine from Plymouth, Calif., is ahead of the curve when it comes to sustainability. The company has been using solar power since 2017 and electric vehicle charging stations since 2014. Sobon Estate recycles cardboard, glass, and metal waste. Sobon has several organic wine varieties, including the "Hillside" Zinfandel, and you can visit the Sobon Estate or Sobon Vineyards next time you're in California.

Usual

Perhaps you've seen Usual's unusual triangular bottle shape at your local wine store or online. The company markets its unique bottle as a "large glass of real wine, by the bottle." The company's wine features zero added sugars, artificial flavors, colorants, or concentrates, for a taste that's 100 percent natural, and Usual's website claims that its grapes are sustainably farmed.