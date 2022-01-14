Sustainable Rosé: A Guide to Drinking Pink, Without the Eco-Guilt

Although some may deem it "cheugy" or basic, rosé is my wine of choice — there, I said it.

Nothing surpasses knocking back a few glasses of the slightly sweet — and vaguely floral — wine with a group of your closest gal pals (I'm purely speaking from experience here). But if you, too, are a longtime fan of rosé, you should definitely peruse our favorite bottles of sustainable rosé, to keep your impact low and your girls' nights properly over-served.