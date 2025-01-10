13 Best Organic Hotel Restaurants Any Foodie Will Love Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Jan. 10 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: 1 Hotel WeHo

For some people, time away from home means throwing carefully laid meal plans out the window. For others following specific diets like a plant-based diet, it can be difficult to find restaurants or takeout that accommodate your needs. These 15 organic hotel restaurants show that you don't have to sacrifice quality or nutrition when you're on vacation — and it's still delicious! Vote for the best organic hotel restaurants once a day until February 4, 2025, at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on February 13, 2025. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

1 Kitchen

Source: 1 Hotel West Hollywood

For meals at 1 Kitchen at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, California, a 100 percent on-site organic garden and beehive add natural flavor. Additionally, 1 Kitchen serves farm-to-table, sustainably sourced ingredients and has a number of zero-waste dishes, as well as biodynamic and organic wines. 1 Hotel in West Hollywood is LEED Silver Certified with an Energy Star score of 95, has CO2 offsets, and uses wood from fallen trees in some of its building materials.

Essensia

Essensia at the Palms Hotel & Spa in Miami, Fla., has a farm-to-table seasonal menu comprised of ingredients purchased from local farmers. Additionally, Essensia's cocktails are made with organic ingredients, and it is a registered Ocean Friendly Restaurant through the Surfrider Foundation. The Palms Hotel & Spa has several green initiatives under its "Inspired by Nature" program, including working towards being 100 percent single-plastic free, organizing beach cleanups, and using low-flow showers and sinks.

Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun

The dining options at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun in Mexico center on low-waste, encouraging chefs to get creative. Menus include food like the Vegetable Soup made from sautéed vegetable stems and the Saumon, which features an orange puree made from leftover orange peels. Additionally, the resort launched its Playa Green environmental sustainability program in 2018, which focuses on reducing water and energy. It also launched an ESG Committee in 2020 to work sustainability into its governing structure.

Jams Restaurant

Source: 1 Hotel Central Park

Jams Restaurant at 1 Hotel Central Park uses organic and locally sourced farm-to-table ingredients in its seasonally-inspired menus. The restaurant even includes a list of its produce partners from New York, New Jersey, and Ohio on its website. 1 Hotel Central Park is LEED-Certified, uses LED lighting, has HVAC systems with energy recovery, and other eco-friendly amenities.

JORY Restaurant

JORY Restaurant by the Allison Inn and Spa in Oregon promises farm-to-table dining with organic ingredients from the restaurant's garden and greenhouse. JORY has seasonal menus to accommodate ingredient availability, and even its wines are eco-friendly, biodynamic, organic, or sustainably produced. The Allison Inn and Spa is LEED-Certified Gold, does not use plastic bottles, uses eco-friendly laundry and cleaning practices, and has "green eco-roofing" on its West Wing, amongst other green initiatives.

Lucy Restaurant and Bar

Source: Courtesy Lucy Restaurant and Bar

Lucy Restaurant and Bar at the Bardessono Hotel & Spa in California has menus created with "ingredients selected fresh daily from Bardessono's California Certified Organic Farming garden," per its website. The restaurant's "field-to-fork" dining philosophy also emphasizes locally and regionally sourced ingredients. The Bardessono Hotel & Spa is LEED-Certified Platinum, highlights low water use, uses recycled or reused building materials wherever possible, and has a ground source heat pump system.

Olivella and Vine

Olivella and Vine restaurant by the Ojai Valley Inn in California has an award-winning farm-to-table menu featuring cuisine "harvested and inspired by" local growers, per its website. The inn has 220 acres, including an organic herb garden and 20 types of fruit trees. The inn also uses responsibly sourced seafood as directed by the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program. Additionally, the inn has several green partnerships, provides paraben-free, sulfate-free, and cruelty-free amenities, and implements low-flow and drip system irrigation.

Raven's Restaurant

Raven's Restaurant at the Stanford Inn in California has a 100 percent vegan, plant-based menu. Some of the restaurant's ingredients come from local vendors, but the rest come from the Stanford Inn's California Certified Organic Farm on the property. In addition to its organic garden, the Stanford Inn has hosted the Environmental Leadership Field School since 2012 thanks to a partnership with GROW BIOINTENSIVE, teaching undergraduates about sustainable farming.

Restaurante Celajes

Restaurante Celajes from Hotel Belmar in Costa Rica takes inspiration from Costa Rica's agriculture traditions with its ingredient selection. Food is sourced locally or picked from Restaurante Celajes' organic farm and garden. The restaurant also uses "regenerative dining," which utilizes natural pest control, maximizes crop variety, and uses water conservation on small-scale plots. Hotel Belmar is a Certified Carbon-Neutral hotel, partners with ECOHEROES for a Plastic Footprint Offset Program, and uses nontoxic biodegradable soaps, detergents, and cosmetics.

Rose Tavern

Source: Courtesy Lake House on Canandaigua

Rose Tavern restaurant by the Lakehouse on Canandaigua in New York works with local farmers and vendors to source its ingredients and craft its seasonal menu. The Lakehouse has a vegetable and herb garden, uses geothermal energy, has natural and plant-based amenities, and has eliminated single-use plastic bottles onsite. The hotel also monitors its energy to ensure a significant portion comes from renewable sources.

Sea Glass

Sea Glass restaurant at Inn by the Sea in Maine's menu features responsibly harvested seafood plus plenty of vegan or vegetarian options. Inn by the Sea is a member of Beyond Green, a collection of sustainable hotels across 18 countries, and 100 percent of the Inn's electricity is clean and renewable from a solar farm. The spa addition specifically is LEED-Certified Silver. Additionally, Inn by the Sea is a partner of the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and fosters adoptable dogs on the property.

Terra Kitchen

Source: SCP Hotels

Terra Kitchen at SCP Redmond Hotel in Oregon crafts a changing menu using ingredients sourced from local organic and regenerative farms. Additional ingredients are sourced from Terra Kitchen's rooftop garden. SCP Redmond Hotel is Bronze Level EarthCheck Certified, uses low-flow toilets and showerheads, and eliminates single-use plastics on the property.

Tidal+

Source: Hyatt

Tidal+, the restaurant at the Hyatt at Olive 8 in Seattle, offers diners "ethically sourced, consciously produced fare" from local vendors. Over 50 percent of its food is locally grown or produced and over 60 percent is sustainably harvested. The menu is over 50 percent gluten-free and the menu is seasonal. The Hyatt at Olive 8 is a LEED-Certified Silver hotel, has a green cleaning policy, and is designed to use over 30 percent less water than a typical hotel.