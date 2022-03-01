Doug the Pug’s Mom on the Dog-Fluencer’s Heart-Warming Charitable Endeavors (Exclusive)

Jordan Karcher of Grounds & Hounds says Doug is "just as cute in person as he is on social media," and that the partnership with the Doug the Pug Foundation was "years in the making." Together, they created the Glazed Donut Collection which donates 15 percent of sales to training and placing pups with pediatric cancer patients.

"Knowing Doug's propensity for donuts, our ability to make delicious, flavored coffee blends, and our mutual passion to make an impact for people and pups in need, this partnership seemed destined to happen at this moment in time," he tells us via email.