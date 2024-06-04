15 of the Best Natural Flea & Tick Prevention Brands
Most flea and tick prevention products for animals rely on synthetic hormones and insecticides — substances that many pet parents may prefer to avoid. Fortunately, there are a number of brands making natural flea and tick prevention products, and we’ve rounded up 15 of the best ones. That said, this article is not veterinary advice, and we cannot guarantee the validity of any of the products mentioned, so make sure to consult with your veterinarian to determine the right course for your dog or cat.
Biopower Pet
The BioPower Pet Shield is a metallic pest-repellant tag pet parents can clip to their pet's collar. This unique anti-flea, mosquito, and tick device does not contain electronics or batteries, so it will not interfere with invisible fences or other pet tracking devices. This technology works by sending "natural energetic frequencies into the biofield of your pet," similar to acupuncture. BioPower also makes products for equines.
Cedarcide
Cedarcide's Tickshield Extra Strength Bug Spray isn't just for furry friends — humans and creatures over 20 pounds are also safe to use it! This spray, made with cedarwood and lemongrass oil, repels ticks, fleas, mosquitoes, scorpions, wasps, and cockroaches. Users can apply as directed to their dog's coat every two to four days.
Earth Animal
Created by veterinarian Dr. Bob Goldstein, Earth Natural's Herbal Flea & Tick Spot-On For Dogs provides your pet with all-natural defense against bugs. The product, which is applied directly to your dog's fur, uses all-natural ingredients, including cedarwood, peppermint, and almond oil. The company also makes chews and drops that dogs can take internally to help prevent critters.
Guardian's Choice
Guardian's Choice makes Flea & Tick Natural Defense chews for both dogs and cats. The chews are made from ingredients intended to help your pup resist fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes, including chicken liver, anise oil, brewer's yeast, and flaxseed.
Herbal Dog Co.
Made in the U.K., Herbal Dog Co.'s daily natural flea and tick prevention products for dogs are available as a spot treatment, protective spray, shampoo, and a powder that can be added to your pooch's food. The spot-on's all-natural ingredients include aqua, quassia bark, neem, lemongrass oils, lavender, and tea tree oil. Additionally, Herbal Dog Co.'s products, which are plant-based, come in sustainable packaging made with compostable packing peanuts.
Isabella's Clearly
Isabella's Clearly is a vegan and cruelty-free beauty and wellness brand that has also branched into pet care. The company's Flea and Tick Repellant for Dogs is made from a blend of sweet almond oil with geranium, cedarwood, rosemary, lavender, lemongrass, and organic peppermint essential oils. The product is intended to be massaged into your dog's fur and reapplied every six to eight hours.
kin+kind
kin+kind's Flea + Tick line is cruelty-free, vet-formulated, non-GMO, and mixed in the U.S. The tick line uses lavender or lemongrass oil and is USDA-certified biobased. These products spray or shampoo directly onto your dog or cat!
Mad About Organics
Mad About Organics' products include the Flea and Tick Repellant for Dogs, which uses essential oils and shea butter. Pet parents can apply this product directly to their dog's coats as a shampoo. The family-owned small business makes all of its products in the U.S.
PaleoPets
PaleoPets' Natural Flea and Tick Powder, which is patted into your dog's fur, is not a pest deterrent, but is meant to kill insects when they ingest the powder. The powder is made with natural, food-grade diatomaceous clay. PaleoPets also has an oil product that's supposed to act as a deterrent. The product is made with organic olive oil, neem, cedarwood, lavender, thyme, and rosemary oil.
Pet Naturals
Pet Naturals is dedicated to naturally keeping your dogs and cats flea- and tick-free. The Flea+ spray features one of four Brazilian essential oils that can help shield pets against fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and flies. Sprays should be used as directed only on sheets and bedding and not directly on pets themselves.
Skout's Honor
Skout's Honor makes a range of anti-pest products for dogs. The brand's flea and tick shampoo, yard spray, and home spray are all made with all-natural essential oils, and are meant for application directly to dog coats.
TevraPet
TevraPet has a wide variety of sprays, shampoos, flea collars, and spot-on treatments for pest repellent. The treatments are made with essential oils such as cedarwood and peppermint, and TevraPet makes different products for dogs and cats.
TropiClean
TropiClean's pest-repellant products come in various forms, including sprays, shampoos, and repellant collars, so you can choose what your pet is most comfortable with. Products are made with natural active ingredients such as cedarwood and peppermint oils to guard against fleas, ticks, and other unwanted insects. The products are also water-resistant.
Vet's Best
Vet's Best makes a number of flea and tick products for both dogs and cats, including sprays, wipes, and shampoos.The products are made with natural ingredients like peppermint oil and eugenol, and Vet's Best even makes large jugs of certain products, so you can refill your original bottles with less waste.
Wondercide
As seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide makes a plant-powered flea and tick prevention spray, collar, and spot treatment for cats and dogs. The products are made without artificial colors, dyes, or fragrances, they're certified cruelty-free, and they're made in the U.S.
