These Natural Tips and Tricks Can Keep Fleas and Ticks Off Your Dog

If you walk into your local pet store, chances are you’ll find an entire aisle of flea and tick prevention products for your dog. Flea and tick removal is a highly-advertised piece of pet parenting, but many conventional solutions, such as flea or tick collars, utilize harsh chemicals and dangerous pesticidal elements to achieve their goal. Thankfully, these natural flea and tick prevention techniques for dogs are perfect for pet parents who want to keep their pups free of pests.

For the purposes of this list, we have separated the flea and tick prevention methods into three, distinct sections. The first has to do with protecting your dog outside the home, the second is about your dog’s internal or biological methods of prevention, and the last has to do with preventative measures inside your home.

Protection when outdoors

Most of the time, fleas and ticks are going to find their way onto your dog while they are outside. Keeping your yard properly manicured and treated is the best way to ensure that your dog won’t be wandering through ideal flea and tick territory. According to AKC Pet Insurance, fleas and ticks both prefer to breed in tall grass, which also offers them limited protection from hungry birds.

AKC Pet Insurance also recommends mowing the grass to a reasonable height, not too high and not too short. If it’s too short, spiders and ants won’t be able to prowl with impunity, and those two are the natural enemies of fleas. In the same vein, you could trim any particularly thick or dead trees or shrubs in your yard. The more sunlight that can permeate your yard, the fewer places ticks and fleas can hide.

Fleas and ticks have highly sensitive senses of smell, so scents like cedar, peppermint, or thyme will naturally repel them away from certain areas. Strategically placing a good amount of cedar mulch around your yard can act as a natural barrier against ticks and fleas. Planting any of the aforementioned scented plants or using some essential oil can do the same, according to Healthline.