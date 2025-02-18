15 of the Best Eco-Friendly Backpack Brands Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Feb. 18 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Courtesy of United by Blue

Whether you need an upgrade from your monogrammed high school bookbag, or you're looking for something durable to take on your travels, there are so many options out there for sustainable backpacks. Here are our picks of 15 of the best brands making backpacks from a mix of recycled, earth-friendly, and vegan materials. Vote for the best eco-friendly backpack brands once a day until March 18, 2025 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on March 27, 2025. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Article continues below advertisement

Vote for the Best Eco-Friendly Backpack!

8000Kicks

Source: Courtesy of 8000Kicks

8000Kicks's products revolve around the wonders of industrial hemp. The company's hemp backpacks are not only 100 percent hemp but PFC-free weatherproof and can fit a 15-inch laptop. 8000Kicks has CITEVE and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certifications. The company is also working on minimizing and offsetting its greenhouse emissions. Additionally, 8000Kicks makes vegan, waterproof, hemp shoes.

Article continues below advertisement

Bedi

Source: Courtesy of Bedi

Canadian company Bedi originally began its sustainability journey by recycling old seatbelts into items. The company's stylish backpacks, totes, and "totepacks" are made of vegan leather, ECONYL, or upcycled leather. Bedi is a Certified B Corp and uses materials that are USDA Certified Organic and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified. Bedi also has a second life program with discounted items.

Article continues below advertisement

Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi is known for its eco-friendly packs and travel gear. The Allpa backpacks use 100 percent recycled fabrics. Cotopaxi is a Certified B Corp, and the company has a ReSale option where customers can purchase secondhand items at a discount. At least 96 percent of Cotopaxi's products are made with either deadstock, recycled, or responsible materials.

Article continues below advertisement

Exped

Exped makes camping and hiking backpacks that use Oeko-Tex Standard 100 or Bluesign-certified fabrics, buckles, and zippers. While 100 percent of the Exped range has been PFOA (C8)-free since 2016, the company aims to have its products become 100 percent PFAS-free in 2025. Exped uses Fair Trade organic cotton and has a repair shop to extend the life of products. The company also sells other outdoor gear.

Article continues below advertisement

Klättermusen

Klättermusen makes outdoor backpacks with eco-friendly materials, including organic cotton, nylon from recycled fishing nets, and post-consumer recycled polyamide. Klättermusen introduced a recycling system in 2009, and in 2017, launched a completely fluorocarbon-free collection, an achievement that the brand claims was a first in the outdoor geatr industry. The company also makes and sells outdoor apparel.

Article continues below advertisement

Monos

Monos makes backpacks, luggage, and other travel items. The Metro Backpack is nylon twill with vegan leather details, including felt from recycled plastic bottles. The company is certified Climate Neutral, a 1% for the Planet member, and cruelty-free. In fact, the company is committed to using high-quality vegan alternatives wherever possible. Monos' packaging is recyclable and/or reusable. The company has also partnered with Veritree to support reforestation efforts in Kenya.

Article continues below advertisement

ORI London

ORI London makes five types of backpacks in various colors, composed of recycled or upcycled materials. The company is a Certified B Corp, and the most common materials used for its backpacks are recycled nylon and recycled canvas made from RPET. Additionally, the waterproof bags are made without PFAS or PFOA. ORI London has a commitment to become carbon-zero, and the company's packaging is cornstarch-based and biodegradable.

Article continues below advertisement

Sandqvist

Source: Courtesy of Sandqvist

Swedish brand Sandqvist makes its backpacks and other travel bags from sustainable materials like recycled nylon, recycled polyester, and organic cotton. The company also uses leather for some products. Sandqvist is part of the Swedish Textile Initiative for Climate Action, with the goal of reducing its emissions by 50 percent by 2030. Sandqvist is also a member of the Fair Wear Foundation and implements its Code of Labor Practices in all supplier locations.

Article continues below advertisement

Sans Beast

Australia-based Sans Beast is a vegan bag company that raises awareness of exploited animals, oceans, and land. The company uses recycled synthetic materials and innovative bio-based (or partially bio-based) fabrics, including cactus or apple leather. $1 from every purchase and proceeds from the Everything Pouch go to the animal rescue sanctuary Edgar's Mission. Sans Beast is also a One Tree Planet and Sea Shepherd partner, as well as a participant of the Pay the Rent program.

Article continues below advertisement

Terra Thread

Source: Courtesy of Terra Thread

Terra Thread's backpacks and bags use Fair Trade organic cotton and other GOTS-certified materials. The Everyday Backpack and the Mini Backpack are available in over eight colors, and each purchase supports Feeding America by donating meals to those in need. The company is a Certified B Corp, carbon neutral, and a Regenerative Organic Certified brand. Terra Thread's factory is also Fair Trade certified.

Article continues below advertisement

Timbuk2

Timbuk2 makes backpacks for every occasion, including hiking. Some backpacks are made from recycled materials, such as Eco Cordura Canvas, which is 100 percent recycled PET. Additionally, Timbuk2 contributes over 1,000 used bags to a program that converts waste into engineered fuel. The company also focuses on repair and reuse and has a repair program for those in need. Timbuk2 also uses 100 percent recycled and recyclable shipping bags.

Article continues below advertisement

Topo Designs

Topo Designs makes backpacks and travel bags. Topo Designs' website states that currently, 82 percent of its products use organic or recycled materials, and the company aims to make this 100 percent in 2025. The company also aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2030. In an effort to reduce waste, Topo Designs also has a repair program.

Article continues below advertisement

Torrain

Source: Courtesy of Torrain

Torrain takes used feed and cement bags, and upcycles them into new backpacks and bags. The interior liner of these bags is made with recycled plastic bottles. Torrain bags are crafted by artisans in Cambodia, and for every item sold, Torrain donates $1 to sustainable practices and communities in need worldwide.

Article continues below advertisement

Troubador

Troubadour makes several types of backpacks, but its bestselling model, the Apex Backpack 3.0, is made from recycled plastic bottles, and features fluorocarbon-free waterproofing. The company is a Certified B Corp, its packaging is made from 100 percent recycled materials, and Troubadour also aims to make its products 100 percent recyclable by 2026. Additionally, the Orbis Circular Collection is entirely zero-waste, as it is made from recycled polyester that can be recycled again.

Article continues below advertisement

United by Blue

Source: Courtesy of United by Blue

Certified B Corp United by Blue prioritizes using biodegradable materials for its backpacks and other products, including GOTS and OCS-certified organic cotton, Oeko-Tex/GRS standard recycled cotton, recycled nylon, and recycled plastic bottles. Each backpack is composesd of roughly eight recycled plastic bottles. For every product purchased, United by Blue removes one pound of trash from the oceans and waterways.