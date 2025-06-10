Woman Accused of "Witchcraft" After Lettuce Hack Keeps Greens Fresh for Months If true, this could cut down on so much waste. By Lauren Wellbank Published June 10 2025, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: budget.audit.save/TikTok

Nothing is as refreshing as a nice, cool, crisp salad on a hot day. However, when you reach into your vegetable crisper to pull out your ingredients and find that your lettuce has wilted — or worse, rotted — your dreams of a fresh and nutritious meal may go up in a puff of smoke. That is, unless you know the trick one TikToker says she uses to extend the life of her lettuce by months.

Article continues below advertisement

Check out how one woman shares her hack for keeping lettuce fresh for two months, so you never have to be disappointed by wilting greens again. According to her followers, this trick will keep more than just your romaine fresh; it could help prevent even more food waste by keeping the rest of your veggie drawer preserved for longer as well.

Source: Anastasiia Rozumna/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

See one woman's hack for keeping her lettuce fresh for two months.

We have to admit, when we first saw @budget.audit.save's post about keeping her lettuce fresh for months, we were a bit skeptical. After all, lettuce is one of the first things to go bad in our refrigerator, mainly because of the moisture already present in the food once you bring it home. But, according to the TikToker, there's a way to help keep that moisture in check while your lettuce is waiting to be used, and it's so simple we can't believe we didn't think of this on our own!

That's because the OP says all you need to do to make your lettuce last longer is to wrap the bottom of it in a damp paper towel or napkin to help control the moisture in the bag you're storing it in. She says after two months, all she needed to do to dig in was remove the two outermost layers of leaves, and the rest was 100 percent edible.

Article continues below advertisement

Adding a napkin to your fruits and vegetables isn't the only way you can prolong their life.

While some people were absolutely astonished about this hack in the comments, there were those who were eager to share their own tips and tricks, like one person who said that they store their lettuce upright in a bit of water, which they claim keeps it fresh for longer. Another said that they give their lettuce and other greens an ice bath when it starts to wilt, which perks it right back up.

Article continues below advertisement

But, lettuce storage tips weren't the only things that TikTokers wanted to share; they also added some helpful info about other foods. "Same thing with bananas with tinfoil over the end where they are bunched," one person wrote. Another said that they put their fruits into glass jars, which they claim can extend the life of their fruit.