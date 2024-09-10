Home > Small Changes > Food Can Mixing Chia Seeds and Coconut Oil Get You Out of Your Midday Slump? The two superfoods are popular on their own but some say they can double their benefits when combined. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 10 2024, 1:45 p.m. ET Source: Brigitta Baranyi/Unsplash

Alone, coconut oil and chia seeds are beloved by those who are looking to add nutrient dense foods to their diet. Chia seeds are often used as an additive, and appearing in dishes like energy supplements or smoothies. Similarly, coconut oil gets tossed into all sorts of different recipes, including as a dairy-free substitute for butter. And, some folks say when you add these two together, you can reap even more benefits when you have them separately.

But, what really happens when you mix chia seeds and coconut oil together? Keep reading to learn more, including why some swear by this combo.

Source: Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash

What happens when you mix chia seed and coconut oil?

According to the blog Lulu Lively, mixing chia seeds and coconut oil can create an unpleasant texture. It sounds like you can't really get them mixed too thoroughly by hand, especially when your coconut oil is in its solid (not melted) state, which could make for an uneven mixture that will offer you more seeds than oil in one bite, and then the opposite in the next.

It does stand to reason that if your coconut oil is liquid, it may combine with the chia seeds more easily. If your home is on the warmer side, your coconut oil may melt on its own in your cabinet; otherwise, you can heat it yourself. Of course, you'd need to wait until the oil cooled back down to a safe temperature before eating it.

According to the Amrita Health Foods blog, cooking the seeds will deplete some of the nutrients found in them. But, then again, pure coconut oil has a very low melt point — coconut oil can melt at just 76 degrees, according to the Power Blanket blog — so you may not have to get it too hot to make it soft enough to mix in your seeds.

Although, before you can test this combination out, you'll want to soak your chia seeds to give them a chance to expand. Chia seeds will expand when in liquid, according to Martha Stewart Living, so it's important to soak your seeds in something like water before you add them to your oil, otherwise you may experience some unfortunate side effects.

Should you eat chia seed and coconut oil mixed together if you're looking for a healthier way to consume both?

While there doesn't appear to be any definitive proof that combining chia seeds and coconut oil will improve your long-term health, it does seem like there are those who swear by the practice, including some who eat the combo alone or when mixed into other dishes. Lulu Lively believes that the mixture helps folks power through that midday slump when their sugar starts to crash, giving them a caffeine-free way to make it until the end of the work day.

Meanwhile, the writer behind the My Burning Kitchen blog wrote about using these two ingredients when making brownies as a healthier alternative to the traditional dish. While they are very clear to point out that the addition of chia seeds and coconut oil doesn't go unnoticed, it may make some folks feel a bit better about eating the sweet treat.