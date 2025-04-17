Jennifer Aniston Reveals The 3 ‘Healthy’ Snacks That Help Control Her Appetite for Hours

The 'Friends' alum opened up about her fitness regimen and nutritional plan. Turns out, snacking is a vital part of her daily diet.

Too much of anything can have a detrimental impact on our physical well-being, be it excessive workouts or dieting. Hollywood star and fitness enthusiast Jennifer Aniston knows that balance well, as her fitness regimen is divided into an 80/20 ratio. The Friends alum revealed she believes in moderation to create a healthy lifestyle. In an interview with TODAY, she opened up about the specifics of her nutritional plan and the three favorite food items she likes to snack on.

Assorted Sliced Fruits in White Ceramic Bowl. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Jane T D.)

Following her “boring” nutritional plan, the 56-year-old star loads up on proteins, veggies, salads, and sufficient water for hydration. Snacks comprise the most unhealthy food items for the majority of the population. Not for Aniston. Popcorn, protein bars, and shakes are the Murder Mystery star’s go-to snack options. She barely regrets simply binge eating these snacks, as they add a few calories to he fitness routine.

Selective Focus Photography of Popcorn. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay)

Speaking of her 80/20 rule, the Bruce Almighty actress said, “I give myself days where I can have whatever I want. I don’t deprive myself.” The rule breaks down into 80% of nutrient-dense meals making up her meals, and the rest 20% is left for whatever she likes to eat. It is worth noting that the actor is conscious about her salad dressing, skipping the minutes that add only to taste and not to the healthy component of the dish. She is skimpy with salad dressing and extra salt, and instead trades it with the “power of seasonings” and vinegar to amp up her salads or healthy meals.

Close-up of a Chocolate Bar. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Verena Hinteregger)

"Stuff like that will create a taste that is so delicious, where you’re not just dousing everything with salt and butter or olive oil to make it taste good," Aniston said in the interview. As is obvious, she is a firm believer in taking it one step at a time. She is not overtly dependent on aggressive workout routines to remain fit and listens to her body on days her energy levels seem to be falling. “You don’t have to break your body to get strong. Your workouts don’t have to be hours a day,” the star noted. She trains with her personal trainer, Dani Coleman, and has gradually stepped up to lift heavier weights.

Two Milk Shakes, Burgers, Fried Onion Rings, and Wedge Potatoes on the Table. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Sanket Sawant)

Even though Aniston is quite the fitness freak, she allows herself some leeway at times. Chips and M&M are her favorites when stressed, per InStyle Magazine. Besides that, just like any other American, she has cravings for a cheeseburger and fries. But she does not fight it; instead, she embraces the moderation she swears by, and gets herself a cheeseburger when she wants one. “I’m not a sweets person. I don’t go for ice cream or cakes, I definitely have a savory tooth," Aniston confessed. Mexican food, pasta, and pizza are some of the other snack options the actress likes to snack on. Earlier, she disclosed a special hack that boosts her morning breakfast–oatmeal. Aniston adds a special ingredient that significantly adds protein to the net nutritional intake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

The Morning Show lead shared that her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, had taught her to add egg whites to her oatmeal, which gives it a fluffy texture, per Elle. The breakfast hack has stuck with her ever since. Oatmeal is rich in carbs, proteins, fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. So, adding some egg whites to the mix shall heighten the taste and nutritional value to a whole new level. Stemming from her love for protein bars, Aniston (@jenniferaniston) also created a new one with Vital Proteins.