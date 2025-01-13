Jennifer Aniston Swears by This Low-Calorie Condiment That Makes Her Meals Both Flavorsome and Healthy

The 'Break Up' actress has learned a quick fix to enhance the taste of all her healthy meals while avoiding fatty options.

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is fitter than ever at 55. With every passing year, the actress hopes to maintain her health with a combination of a nutritious diet and routine workouts. However, the Friends alum is not necessarily too harsh about her health regime as she allows herself to snack on her favorite foods and some leniency on intense workouts now and then. Regardless of what she is eating, Aniston swears by one low-calorie condiment that enhances the flavor of her dishes, both boring and savory.

Glass jars of condiments on brown wooden shelf. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Roman Odintsov)

Speaking of her “boring” diet regime, Aniston told Today.com, “I do 80/20. I give myself days where I can have whatever I want. I don’t deprive myself.” A brilliant ratio to keep the mind and body healthy, the star focuses on nutritious meals 80% of the time leaving the rest 20% for her cravings of cheeseburger and Mexican food. On a typical day, her meals comprise proteins, vegetables, salads, and “tons of water.” While her meals may vary in taste, the Murder Mystery actress has found a quick fix that adds flavor to all her meals. Her taste buds thank the “power of seasoning” and vinegar that jolt up every food into delicious meals. "Stuff like that will create a taste that that is so delicious, where you’re not just dousing everything with salt and butter or olive oil to make it taste good," she said.

Woman pouring vinegar and olive oil on a plate. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Ron Lach)

Besides that, Aniston loves tweaking her meals with minor alterations like skipping the extra salt intake and cutting down on salad dressing ingredients. The Bruce Almighty star also has a list of healthy snack options that fit her diet requirements. She revealed her go-to snacks were popcorn, protein bars, and shakes. But that does not suggest Aniston steers clear of cheat meals. She occasionally binges on only a single chip or M&M during stressful times, per InStyle. She named cheeseburgers and fries as her favorite go-to snacks. Very American! Mexican food, pasta, and pizza also made the list of her favorite savory snacks. Aniston noted, “I’m not a sweet person. I don’t go for ice cream or cakes I definitely have a savory tooth.”

Assorted hot sauce bottles. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | iSAW Company)

In 2016, Aniston opened up about a special breakfast hack her ex-husband Justin Theroux taught her that she still swears by to date. Oatmeals are a staple in the star’s morning breakfast routine and she tops it up with a quick whip of egg whites that shoots up the protein content without any change in taste. Nevertheless, the Emmy winner addressed her “biggest challenge” was sleep. “I think that’s all part of our nutritional hygiene,” Aniston said, adding that a combination of sufficient hydration and enough sleep is pivotal, not only for health but also to make the workouts “most effective.”

A jar of apple cider vinegar on the table. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | olia danilevich)

Meanwhile, the star maintains a safe distance from “aggressive” workouts as she believes that one does not always have to break the body to get strong and reap the benefits of a fitness regime. “Your workouts don’t have to be hours a day. If I say I only have 30 minutes today, (Dani) will kick my a**,” she added speaking of her personal trainer, Dani Coleman. Explaining her mindset on days when she is not feeling her best, Aniston revealed that she simply resorts to low-intensity mobility workouts and simple stretching to get her blood pumping. Her trainer, Coleman manages to keep her workouts “completely interesting” which keeps Aniston coming back to the gym every day and fighting the urge to skip it every once in a while.