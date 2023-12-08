Home > Small Changes > Food Is There a Vegan Cottage Cheese? Check Out These Recipes and Products There aren't any vegan cottage cheese products available in U.S. stores yet, but there are a few potentially on the way — plus, there are plenty of easy recipes. By Danielle Letenyei Dec. 8 2023, Updated 4:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

If you love cottage cheese but have switched to a plant-based or vegan diet, then dairy-based cottage cheese is no longer on the menu of things you eat. However, you can put your worries aside, because vegan cottage cheese offers a similar taste and consistency as the cottage cheese you're used to eating.

Let’s look whether there are any vegan cottage cheese products on the market, where you can buy them, and a few recipes for you to make it yourself at home.

Source: iStock

Where to buy vegan cottage cheese:

Unfortunately, there aren’t any vegan cottage cheese products available to buy in grocery stores in the U.S. as of December 2023, as far as we know. The vegan brand Miyoko’s Creamery had plans in the works to create a vegan cottage cheese using plant-based products, but that product hasn’t appeared in stores yet.

In a 2021 exclusive interview with Green Matters, Miyoko’s founder Miyoko Schinner told us the company had plans to launch a vegan cottage cheese product in 2022. VegNews reported in March 2022 that the vegan cottage cheese was to hit grocery shelves in “early 2023” and was made with “organic watermelon seed milk and sunflower seed milk.”

However, Schinner was ousted from the company in June 2023 and there still isn’t a vegan cottage cheese available on the Miyoko’s Creamery website, as of December 2023. In Reddit’s vegan community, one user said they emailed the company and were told, “They are having problems scaling up production and don’t have any date predicted for release.”

If you live in Europe, you may be able to buy Portugal-based company Yogan Creamery's vegan cottage cheese product called "Cottage." Described as a "fresh and tasty" vegan version of cottage cheese, Cottage is made from fermented almond drink, agar-agar, lemon juice, oil, and sea salt. As of publication, Yogan Creamery's products are sold in Portugal, Spain, and the U.K. — here's hoping the company's plant-based cottage cheese makes it across the pond soon.

Try these vegan cottage cheese recipes to make your own at home.

Your best bet for vegan cottage cheese is to make it yourself. There are plenty of recipes available for you to do so. Here are a few of our favorite vegan cottage cheese recipes.

@itdoesnttastelikechicken's Vegan Cottage Cheese

Vegan food blogger Sam Turnbull of It Doesn’t Taste Like Chicken uses tofu for her vegan cottage cheese recipe. Crumbled firm tofu provides the lumps of the cottage cheese, while blended soft or silken tofu gives it a creamy texture.

@myquietkitchen's Vegan Cottage Cheese

Lori Rasmussen of My Quiet Kitchen also uses firm tofu for the cottage cheese lumps in her recipe, but the creaminess comes from plain, unsweetened vegan yogurt. She said her vegan cottage cheese recipe is adapted from Schinner’s recipe for vegan ricotta cheese.

@vegnfit's Vegan Cottage Cheese (No Tofu)