7 of the Best Vegan Carrot Cake Recipes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
There are many ways to make a carrot cake recipe plant-based.
Published Feb. 20 2025, 4:04 p.m. ET
If you have a surplus of fresh carrots from your recent haul at the farmers market, there are many creative ways to use them, from morning smoothies to homemade indulgent cakes. In fact, if you have never tasted a perfectly concocted vegan carrot cake, you are missing out on a delightful array of flavors that are among the most underrated and underappreciated in the baking world.
Luckily, whether you are an experienced baker or new to vegan recipes, there are many plant-based carrot cake recipes for all skill levels.
Carrot cake lovers are in luck, as carrot cake recipes can be easily made vegan with a few simple swaps. If you are preparing for an upcoming holiday, a family member or friend's birthday, or you simply want to enjoy a delicious homemade vegan carrot cake for yourself, the recipes below are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.
Simple Vegan Carrot Cake
This recipe from Tasty Thrifty Timely utilizes both a flax seed egg substitute and applesauce to maintain a consistent texture and taste.
The vegan cream cheese frosting makes use of store-bought Tofutti vegan cream cheese and Earth Balance vegan butter mixed with powdered sugar. Just be sure to find a vegan sugar brand and you'll be all set.
Vegan Carrot Cake With Vanilla Frosting
This amazing recipe from Maya Leinenbach of fitgreenmind — which you can find in the comments section of the above TikTok video — has a unique alternative to the frosting found on nonvegan carrot cakes. In Leinenbach's recipe, whipped vegan butter, vegan pudding, and powdered sugar comprise the ingredients used to dress up the otherwise naked cake. (Just don't forget the walnuts, which Leinenbach says are non-negotiable.)
Vegan Carrot Cake (One-Bowl)
This recipe is for those who love a perfect blend of fall spices to complement the carrot flavors in the cake. The unique recipe, via Nora Cooks, combines just the right amount of cinnamon, ground ginger, and nutmeg to balance the brown and white sugars elsewhere in the recipe.
Interestingly, the recipe allows for crushed pineapple as a substitute for applesauce. If you are fearless in the kitchen and are enthusiastic about trying multiple times to perfect a certain recipe, this recipe will certainly appeal to you.
Raw Carrot Cake with Vegan Cream Cheese Frosting (No-Bake)
This raw vegan recipe from Minimalist Baker utilizes 10 ingredients, each of which complements one another perfectly. Ingredients for this no-bake cake include raw walnuts, cashews, dates, coconut cream, and maple syrup.
WFPB Oil-Free Carrot Cake
If you prefer to abstain from cooking or baking with oils, and if you must avoid wheat, this recipe from HealthyVeganEating (which you can find in the description of the above YouTube video) may be for you. The inclusion of date syrup instead of traditional sugar is a brilliant swap, and the oat and almond flours are excellent choices for gluten-free bakers.
Easy Vegan Carrot Cake with Frosting
This beginner recipe from The Plant Based School includes allspice, which is omitted in many other vegan carrot cake recipes. Using freshly grated ginger is another powerful addition to offer a unique taste — just be sure to go slowly, as ginger can quickly overtake other flavors in many recipes.
Vegan Carrot Cake Loaf
This creative carrot cake recipe from Rainbow Nourishments takes the form of a loaf. If you typically avoid cakes and instead prefer the texture and visuals of a loaf, this is a great alternative. Combined with delicious fall spices, it's an excellent option for a creative twist on a classic recipe.