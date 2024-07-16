Home > Small Changes > Food Ruby Bhogal's Plant-Based Self-Saucing Sticky Toffee Pudding Sheet Cake with Stem Ginger and Chocolate "When you are short on eggs, dairy fans I URGE you to make this one to see whether you can taste the difference," Ruby Bhogal's cookbook 'One Bake, Two Ways' reads. By Bianca Piazza Jul. 16 2024, Published 4:53 p.m. ET Source: Courtesy of Ruby Bhogal

"It's got lots of chocolate in there. It's got also a bit of stem ginger for a bit of zing and a bit of heat," Bhogal exclusively tells Green Matters via phone. "It's great no matter what time of year. Also, if your baking ability maxes out at, like, being able to burn water, this is the cake for you. It's so simple to put together. And it's also so delicious topped with ice cream or topped with custard. It's a real crowd-pleasing bake."

Releasing on July 30, 2024, One Bake, Two Ways includes 50 saccharine recipes for everyone, including those with dietary restrictions and preferences. All 50 recipes are presented twice, once traditionally and once as a vegan version. "No one misses out on the yum on my watch. Absolutely not," she tells us.

Source: COURTESY OF RUBY BHOGAL

How to make plant-based Self-Saucing Sticky Toffee Pudding Sheet Cake with Stem Ginger and Chocolate:

From Sweet Samosas with Medjool Date and Orange to Chocolate Fudge Cake with Milk Chocolate Fudge Frosting, Bhogal's cookbook will satisfy every sweet tooth without sacrifice. With Interlink Publishing and Bhogal's permission, we're here to exclusively share the recipe for her stunning plant-based Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake, which serves eight people. Get the napkins ready! Below is the recipe for Ruby Bhogal's plant-based Self-Saucing Sticky Toffee Pudding Sheet Cake with Stem Ginger and Chocolate as it appears in One Bake, Two Ways.

For the Date Purée: 8 ounces (225 grams) Medjool dates, pitted

1½ cups (350 milliliters) boiling water

1 teaspoon baking soda

generous 1 cup (275 milliliters) water For the Sauce: ⅔ cup (150 milliliters) water

1 cup (245 milliliters) plant-based heavy cream

generous 1 cup (225 grams) dark brown sugar

7 tablespoons (100 grams) plant-based unsalted butter, cubed

¾ ounce (20 grams) plant-based dark chocolate, chopped

⅓ cup (30 grams) cocoa powder, sifted

For the Cake: 1 stick (115 grams) plant-based unsalted butter

⅓ cup (75 grams) dark brown sugar

⅓ cup (75 grams) light brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

¼ cup (60 milliliters) water

4 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

2¼ cups (260 grams) self-rising flour, sifted

½ teaspoon baking soda

1½ teaspoons ground ginger

1 piece preserved stem ginger, finely chopped

2½ ounces (75 grams) plant-based dark chocolate, chopped

deep 14 x 10 inches (35 x 25 centimeters) baking pan

Plant-Based Self-Saucing Sticky Toffee Pudding Sheet Cake with Stem Ginger and Chocolate instructions: To begin with, we want to get rid of the skins on the dates for a silky smooth purée. Add the dates to a bowl, along with the boiling water. Sprinkle in the baking soda, give it all a stir, and allow them to sit and soften for 20 to 25 minutes. Once softened, drain the water and remove the skins from the dates. Fill the bowl back up with the generous 1 cup (275 milliliters) of water before blending using a hand blender or putting into a food processor. We want to make sure there are no lumps, so keep going until it is lovely and smooth. Set aside. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 degrees Celsius). Add all the ingredients for the sauce to a saucepan and mix well using a balloon whisk. Let the butter and chocolate melt, bringing the sauce up to a boil before turning the heat down and reducing to a simmer for a few minutes. Once slightly thickened, take off the heat and allow to cool while you get going with the cake. The cake for this is super easy — another two bowl mixy-mix. Add the butter, sugars, and vanilla bean paste to a pan and gently heat until the butter has melted and sugar has dissolved. Take off the heat and give this a real good mix. Add the date purée and stir well. In a small bowl, mix together the water, baking powder and vegetable oil — this is your egg replacement. Add this to the pan. Into another bowl, add the flour, baking soda, and ground ginger before mixing to combine. Pour in the butter mix and give it all a really good stir until smooth. Add the stem ginger and chocolate, and fold in. Transfer the cake batter to the prepared baking pan. Pour the cooled chocolate sauce on top. Put the pan in the oven and cook for 40 minutes until the cake is just cooked through. I personally like to remove this on the slightly underdone side for extra gooeyness, but you do you. Once removed, leave to sit for 5 to 10 minutes before digging in with a serving of plant-based vanilla ice cream.