8 delicious plant-based ice cream recipes:

Even if you’ve never heard of these other flavors, you might be familiar with banana nice cream from TikTok and Instagram. The base of this vegan ice cream uses frozen bananas mixed with other flavors into a yummy and healthy dessert that’s good for satiating any sweet craving. This recipe from Fit Foodie Finds explains how to make a base banana nice cream and then how to amp up the flavors with other mixins. The only equipment required for this easy recipe is a blender or food processor.