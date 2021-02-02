Logo
8 Delicious plant-based ice cream recipes
Source: Getty Images

8 Delicious Plant-Based Ice Cream Recipes

By

Feb. 2 2021, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

Despite the many misconceptions surrounding plant-based desserts, anyone who has ever tasted them can attest that there are thousands of delicious dairy-free, egg-free alternatives out there today. Vegan ice cream is particularly delectable, and we have collected some of our favorite plant-based ice cream recipes that are bound to get your taste buds doing a chilly cha-cha-cha. 

8 delicious plant-based ice cream recipes:

plant based ice cream recipe
Source: Getty Images

Keep reading to for eight delicious plant-based ice cream recipes, some of which require an ice cream maker, and some of which require nothing more than a blender.

Vanilla vegan ice cream

Source: Instagram

We chose this simple vegan vanilla ice cream recipe first, simply because it’s the easiest to get right. It also happens to be the second most popular flavor in the U.S., coming in just behind chocolate. This vegan vanilla recipe from iFOODreal takes a delicious classic and gives it a coconutty twist. It requires an ice cream maker and a blender or food processor.

Creamy coconut ice cream

Source: Instagram

Speaking of coconut... this recipe from My Darling Vegan mixes two of my favorite loves: coconut and ice cream. The result is a delightfully sweet coconut concoction that’s liable to make anyone think twice about trying plant-based ice cream. This recipe requires an ice cream maker but no blender.

Banana nice cream

Source: Instagram

Even if you’ve never heard of these other flavors, you might be familiar with banana nice cream from TikTok and Instagram. The base of this vegan ice cream uses frozen bananas mixed with other flavors into a yummy and healthy dessert that’s good for satiating any sweet craving. This recipe from Fit Foodie Finds explains how to make a base banana nice cream and then how to amp up the flavors with other mixins. The only equipment required for this easy recipe is a blender or food processor.

Vegan strawberry ice cream

Source: Instagram

This vegan strawberry ice cream recipe from Diane Smith of Plant-Based Cooking uses a frozen banana base as the “heavy cream” portion but adds a slew of other add-ins. The addition of raw cashews, almond milk, medjool dates, and of course, frozen strawberries, makes for a many-layered ice cream unlike any other. This recipe calls for a high-speed blender.

Vegan coffee ice cream

Source: Instagram

Thanks to its creamy consistency and unique flavor, coconut appears in a number of recipes on this list. This recipe from Loving It Vegan combines the flavors of coffee, coconut, and cashew milk to create a naturally creamy ice cream that conjures up images of an early morning in the tropics. I don’t like to pick favorites, but this one is my vote for No. 1. It requires an ice cream maker and immersion blender (but you can also use a regular blender).

Chocolate avocado ice cream

Source: Instagram

Plant-based chocolate ice creams are a dime-a-dozen, but how many readers are familiar with chocolate avocado ice cream? As odd as it sounds, this recipe from Food & Wine Magazine takes advantage of the natural creaminess of blended avocado and unsweetened almond milk to create a unique flavor and texture combination. It’s a taste experience unlike any other. You can make this recipe with either a blender or an ice cream maker.

Dairy-free peanut butter chocolate ice cream

Source: Instagram

Peanut butter and chocolate are a match made in heaven and this heavenly recipe from JoyFoodSunshine is one of the tastiest. Fans of peanut butter ice cream would be surprised to find out that it was completely dairy-free and they will love the surprise peanut butter balls running throughout the creamy chocolate. You'll need a high-powered blender and ice cream maker for this one.

Vegan peppermint ice cream

Source: Instagram

This vegan peppermint ice cream recipe from Loving It Vegan uses crushed candy canes to insert a bit of flavor and texture into the ice cream. It’s a refreshing taste that sparks memories of warm holidays even in the heat of summer. You'll need an ice cream maker and immersion blender (or regular blender).

