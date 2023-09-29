Home > Small Changes > Food Thousands of Cantaloupes Across 19 States Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination Thousands of cantaloupes were recalled across 19 U.S. states due to possible salmonella contamination. Here's what to know. By Anna Garrison Sep. 29 2023, Updated 4:16 p.m. ET Source: iStock

The Gist: On Sept. 27, 2023, Eagle Produce announced a voluntary recall of almost 6,500 cases of cantaloupe.

The cantaloupes were recalled on possible salmonella contamination.

Article continues below advertisement

When you're at the grocery store, you're probably not thinking about where your food has been, only where it's going (into your shopping cart). Food recalls are necessary to protect consumers from various factors such as food contamination, foreign objects in the product, or any other issues the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) might want to warn people about.

On Sept. 27, 2023, Eagle Produce announced a voluntary recall of over 6,500 cases of cantaloupe after the FDA discovered a possible salmonella contamination upon routine testing at a distribution center. Here's what you need to know about the recall: important dates, product numbers, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: iStock

Eagle Produce announced a voluntary cantaloupe recall in 2023.

On Sept. 27, 2023, Eagle Produce, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced a voluntary cantaloupe recall, which was quickly followed by an FDA announcement on Sept. 28. The official number of cases of cantaloupe recalled is 6,456, and the products were distributed between Sept. 5-16 in 19 states, including "California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington D.C."

Article continues below advertisement

There are three types of cantaloupe subject to the recall, all from the brand Kandy: Whole cantaloupe, lot code 797901

Whole cantaloupe, lot code 797900

Whole cantaloupe, lot code 804918

So far, no other products or lot code dates have been affected by this recall, and as of Sept. 27, no reported illnesses have been attributed to recalled items. If you have purchased any of the affected items, you can call Eagle Produce LLC for further information at the following phone number: 1-800-627-8674, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: iStock

If you think you have eaten contaminated food, here's what to know.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, salmonella infections come from the Salmonella bacteria, which are "passed from feces of people or animals to other people or animals." There is a type of salmonella that only resides in humans, called Salmonella typhi, and is passed through food and water. The worst part of this infection is that it can cause typhoid fever, a life-threatening illness.

Article continues below advertisement

Symptoms of Salmonella include: Nausea or vomiting

Fever

Diarrhea

Chills

Headache

Abdominal cramps It's important to note that symptoms of Salmonella can look like other medical infections, so if you think you have consumed a contaminated product, including the cantaloupe in the recall, it's important to first and foremost inform a medical practitioner.