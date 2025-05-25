FDA Recalls Cucumbers Across The US Due to Salmonella Outbreak — People In 15 States Affected

The federal body followed up on an inspection from 2024 and found the same manufacturer at fault for vegetable contamination.

Green vegetables are essential components of a healthy diet. But when these veggies are contaminated with germs, they fail to serve the purpose. Rather, the opposite; the harmful bacteria can predispose an individual to a plethora of diseases and health risks. With increased use of pesticides, raw vegetables now also show increased accumulation of heavy metals like cadmium and lead, disrupting our metabolism, per MDPI. Therefore, federal agencies like the FDA or the USDA check for contaminants and pathogen outbreaks in food products. In a May 19 press release, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recalled fresh cucumbers amid an identified salmonella outbreak, as per an official report.

Close-up of Cut Cucumbers in Lines. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Alena Darmel)

The cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers, Inc. in Boynton Beach, Florida, were suspected to be contaminated with Salmonella, a bacterium notorious for causing food poisoning called salmonellosis. Symptoms like diarrhea, high fever, dehydration, and vomiting are common. The vegetables were distributed to the market by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. between April 29 and May 19. In addition to Florida, other states like Alabama, Ohio, and Pennsylvania were also affected by the outbreak. The contaminated cucumbers were sold to all domains of the market, including restaurants, retail stores, and other establishments. In Florida, many people fell sick after consuming the cucumbers on cruise ships leaving the ports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported.

Farmers working with boxes of plants in farm. (Representative Image Source: Pexles | Greta Hoffman)

In all, 26 people fell victim to the Salmonella outbreak across 15 states. Nine people were hospitalized, while nearly every affected individual who was interviewed revealed they had eaten cucumbers. While the problem has been detected, the precise locations where the cucumbers were sold are still unclear. In the official statement, FDA said, “Cucumbers may have been sold individually or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name, or best by date. For distributors, restaurants, and retailers who have purchased these cucumbers, the products were labeled as either being 'supers,' 'selects,' or 'plains.'”

Man Checking Woman's Temperature. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pavel Danilyuk)

While the FDA is hard at work to resolve the spreading contamination, the manufacturer and distributors have also teamed up to prevent the mishap. A spokesperson for Bedner Growers said in a statement that they took the responsibility of initiating a voluntary recall of the cucumbers soon after the FDA’s inspection. They acknowledged the FDA’s analysis and decided to cooperate with them, keeping the best interests of public health safety in mind. "Salmonella is a serious health concern. Bedner Growers is extremely concerned about the safety of the products it grows,” the statement detailed. To caution and ensure the safety of their customers, the manufacturer decided to undertake the recall and assure the public of their trustworthy products.

Meanwhile, Fresh Start Produce Sales conveyed that they are contacting the wholesale and regional distribution center customers to inform the consumers about the recall. “Including that they should notify any consumer point-of-purchase locations,” they said. The anomaly was detected during an FDA follow-up inspection of cucumbers in April 2025. “Investigators collected an environmental sample from Bedner Growers, Inc. that was positive for Salmonella and matched recent clinical samples from ill people,” the FDA reported. In a video shared on their YouTube (@US_FDA), the FDA shared how they investigate foodborne illness outbreaks. Turns out, Bedner Growers Inc. is linked to former outbreaks of Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup in 2024.