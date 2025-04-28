Project V Bakery in Las Vegas Is the Vegan Bakery Paradise You've Been Craving (EXCLUSIVE) Project V Bakery is big on flavor and extremely low on prices. By Jamie Bichelman Published April 28 2025, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: Project V Bakery

Consumers who maintain a plant-based diet for dietary or ethical reasons rely on vegan bakeries to be honest about the nature of their products. Those seeking creative baked goods to satisfy their sugary-sweet cravings also expect local bakeries to boast higher-quality options. For bakery connoisseurs in the Las Vegas Valley and beyond, Project V Bakery owners Ashley and Haley Yamagata offer innovative treats made with love and passion.

Article continues below advertisement

At a time when shrinkflation is devastating consumers and small businesses, quality assurance is at rock bottom, and the customer service and dependability of popular food spots have been questionable, the experience provided by the Yamagata sisters restores faith in consumers. To learn about the Project V story, the Yamagata sisters spoke to Green Matters for exclusive insight into how they manage such a wonderful space.

Source: Project V Bakery

Article continues below advertisement

Project V Bakery is a Las Vegas vegan paradise.

Located at 4650 Sunset Rd., Suite B in Henderson, Nev. — for tourists, it's near the Ethel M Chocolate Factory, and for locals, it's down the street from the Green Valley Trader Joe's — Project V Bakery offers a creative mix of Hawaiian- and Asian-inspired treats and creative weekend specials. The cozy spot is a haven for those seeking warm smiles, great music, and affordable prices.

"Working together is like living together. We’ve coexisted together most of our lives, so we’re used to constantly being around each other," Haley Yamagata tells Green Matters. "You could say we match each other's strengths and weaknesses. I handle social media and the business organizational things, while Ashley leans more into cooking, baking, and thinking up new items. We both bake about equally well." Their unique culinary takes are born from a special family background.

Article continues below advertisement

We tried a vegan bakery close by 😍 it was delicious & affordable! 🥹🫶🏼



We ordered: matcha mochi donut holes, malasadas, butter Mochi, variety of speciality fruit danishes, one had a cookie over top!!! + lemon blueberry loafs ✨ pic.twitter.com/RF7tHSVSzC — Mariana🌱 (@marianavtp) April 25, 2024

"For the bakery, the opportunity arose, and we decided to go for it. It's hard to find vegan versions of what we make; that’s our reason for making Project V," Ashley Yamagata tells Green Matters. "We grew up eating a lot of Hawaiian and Asian desserts that you can’t find easily vegan. We wanted to share that with Las Vegas and the vegan community here. Plus, vegan just means most people can eat it!"

Article continues below advertisement

The sisters also enjoy experimenting with culinary challenges. "The hardest savory food to make that we have tried is something called 'manapua,'" Ashley said. "It’s a steamed Hawaiian-style sweet pork-filled bun, and it is one of our favorite childhood snacks. It’s something we would like to keep working on and hopefully successfully recreate for everyone to enjoy. For the sweets, it's gotta be macarons... That’s something we definitely want to try making eventually."

For the Yamagata sisters, who arrive at the bakery around 6 a.m. and spend the day working together, the undertaking is a labor of love. "This is basically our life five days of the week," Haley said. "We’re also usually doing things for the shop on our closed days, like shopping or cleaning. We work a lot, but we try to take time in our lives for ourselves. We each have our own hobbies and interests that we pursue in our free time."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Project V Bakery

As the leaders of a woman-owned business, the sisters have infused their noble ethics into Project V. The top-tier quality of the pastries and savory foods means they never sit heavily in the stomach. Project V also offers great portion sizes, especially for such affordable prices.

Article continues below advertisement

"We have each been vegan for years now," Haley, who has been vegan for 11 years, said. "Ashley has been vegan for six years. Our brother actually went vegan first in our family, so you could say he started it. It all started for health reasons. We wanted to lead a healthier lifestyle, and we got to save animals at the same time."