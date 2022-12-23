Our Favorite Plant-Based Holiday Recipes for a Cozy Vegan Feast
The holidays are a great time to experiment with cooking, especially if you have a few days off from work. So in honor of the holiday season, we've rounded up some of our favorite plant-based holiday recipes that are sure to please everyone.
Vegan Latkes
Nothing says Hanukkah like a plate full of cripsy latkes. Many recipes for traditional potato pancakes are plant-based except for eggs in the batter, but I'll let you in on a secret — you can just omit the eggs, and the latkes will taste the same. Feel free to leave the eggs out of your favorite latke recipe, or check out this Vegan Latkes recipe from Megan Horowitch's blog Short Girl Tall Order.
Vegan Wellington
Beth Sinclair and Lexi Harrison, the mother-daughter team behind the blog Crowded Kitchen, recommend making their Vegan Wellington if you want to impress your holiday guests. This recipe uses store-bought puff pastry (which is often accidentally vegan), which gets filled with lentils, mushrooms, shallots, fresh herbs, and more. Serve it with their Mushroom Sherry Gravy to take things to the next level.
Wild Mushroom & Leek Stuffed Sweet Potato
Jenné Claiborne of Sweet Potato Soul has a recipe for a Wild Mushroom & Leek Stuffed Sweet Potato — and you can make one for each person at your dinner table. And the best part of these nutritious stuffed sweet potatoes is the homemade Sweet Potato Aioli you'll be creating to top them off.
Vegan Strata, Make-Ahead Holiday Breakfast Casserole
Chris Petrellese and Jasmine Briones of the blog Sweet Simple Vegan recommend making this Vegan Strata recipe on Christmas Eve — and then stick it in the fridge. In the morning, throw it i n the oven for a delicious breakfast. The casserole recipe features a chickpea flour-based egg batter, vegan sausage, vegan mozzarella, lots of spices and herbs, and of course, sliced bread — which will soak up the flavors in your fridge overnight.
Vegan Mashed Potatoes with Miso Butter
Take your mashed potatoes to the next level with this recipe for Vegan Mashed Potatoes with Miso Butter from Remy Morimoto Park's blog Veggiekins. She recommends using a food processor and vegetable shredding plate to get these mashed potatoes as fluffy as possible, and using her Vegan Miso Compound Butter instead of regular butter for a richer flavor.
Baked Jollof Rice
On her blog The Whinery, Elsa Brobbey shares "simple, nourishing, and budget-friendly plant-based foods inspired by African flavors." Her recipe for Baked Jollof Rice, which she created for One Green Planet, reimagines the classic West African one-pot rice dish as a casserole, and it's a dish that's sure to warm up your entire home.
Marvelous Mushroom Pot Pie
What's cozier than a pot pie? Caitlin Shoemaker of the blog From My Bowl has a recipe for a Marvelous Mushroom Pot Pie that is filled with mushrooms, veggies, and lots of flavor. It also uses store-bought puff pastry to make things simple.
Brown Sugar & Mustard Glazed Tofu
Inspired by glazed ham, Sam Turnbull of It Doesn't Taste Like Chicken created a recipe for Brown Sugar & Mustard Glazed Tofu. The recipes uses just 10 ingredients, including extra firm tofu, liquid smoke, soy sauce, and vegan butter, evoking the taste of a traditional glazed ham, but only using plants.
Easy Vegan Yorkshire Pudding
Yorkshire pudding is a holiday classic, but popular recipes typically use eggs, milk, and the fat and drippings from pork or beef. Instead, you could try making the Easy Vegan Yorkshire Pudding by Victoria Yore's blog Wow, It's Veggie?! which uses chickpea flour, aquafaba, non-dairy milk, and just a few other ingredients that will help achieve that taste.