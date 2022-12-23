Our Favorite Plant-Based Holiday Recipes for a Cozy Vegan Feast

Nothing says Hanukkah like a plate full of cripsy latkes. Many recipes for traditional potato pancakes are plant-based except for eggs in the batter, but I'll let you in on a secret — you can just omit the eggs, and the latkes will taste the same. Feel free to leave the eggs out of your favorite latke recipe, or check out this Vegan Latkes recipe from Megan Horowitch's blog Short Girl Tall Order.