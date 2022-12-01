Turns Out You Should Be Watering Your Christmas Tree — Here's How Often You Should Do It

Although you don't need to water your Christmas tree, you should. Trees can stay alive for weeks after you cut them. Watering them helps them continue to look fresh and green longer.

In an interview with Martha Stewart, Tim O'Connor, executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association, said that you should be watering your tree daily.

"Especially during the first seven to 10 days, which is when they take up the most water," said O'Connor.