Kroger To Recall Cheese Garlic Croutons Over Salmonella Concerns The product was sold in more than a dozen states. By Lauren Wellbank Published May 19 2026, 3:39 p.m. ET Source: Kroger

Kroger has a loyal fanbase wherever the stores appear. Many people flock to the grocery retailer for their favorite food items, purchasing both name-brand and store-brand items. And while a lot of it has to do with how affordable some shoppers find these items, a lot of people say they just like these foods better. If you're one of Kroger's loyal shoppers, you may want to pay attention. That's because the store has announced a major recall of a household staple.

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Kroger has issued a recall of its Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons, citing a possible Salmonella contamination as part of the reason. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has shared the company's announcement, adding a bit more information about exactly why Kroger believes the food could be contaminated with the harmful organism, and what you should do if you have these products in your kitchen cabinets at home. Keep reading to learn more about the recall and the next steps for shoppers.

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Kroger has issued a recall of its Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons.

Sugar Foods LLC has issued a recall for specific lots of Kroger's Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons. The FDA shared the news on May 15, 2026, listing the "potential for Salmonella contamination" as the reason for the recall. That's because the milk powder used to make the croutons, which came from California Dairies, Inc. and used as part of the seasoning mix, has been recalled by the third-party supplier. The recall includes 5-ounce packages of the salad topping, with a UPC of 0 11110 81353 4.

The lot has a mix of good through dates, and each one is formatted as "BEST IF USED BY" with the following dates: FEB 17 27

FEB 18 27

FEB 27 27

FEB 28 27

MAR 6 27

MAR 9 27

MAR 21 27

APR 1 27

APR 7 27 The FDA says that these bags were sold between Mar. 7, 2026 and Apr. 7, 2026 in states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, West Virginia, and more. You can find a full list of states where these items were sold by visiting the FDA's website and checking to see if your state is listed.

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Kroger's Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons have been recalled in 17 states In our link, the ingredient FDA linked to illness #recall #recallalerthttps://t.co/x73w1pVikE pic.twitter.com/Ni2HJ40wRq — CW39 (@CW39Houston) May 19, 2026

What should you do if you have purchased the recalled croutons?

It's never fun hearing that you have to discard a food item you've purchased, especially with today's grocery prices. However, the FDA says that people who have these items at home are being told to discontinue using them at once.

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Anyone with questions about the recall, including those seeking information on how to get a refund, can contact Sugar Foods LLC. by phone at 332-240-6676. The company is taking calls seven days a week, 24 hours a day, making it easier to get ahold of someone.

What are the symptoms of Salmonella exposure?