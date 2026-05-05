Utz To Recall Certain Chips Over Concerns About Possible Salmonella Contamination The chip brands in the recall include Zapp's and Dirty. By Lauren Wellbank Published May 5 2026, 3:01 p.m. ET Source: GR Stocks/Unsplash

If your pantry is well stocked with snacks like potato chips, you're going to want to pay extra close attention to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) recall update. That's because Utz is recalling some of its potato chip varieties due to concerns about possible salmonella contamination. The recall includes a few different varieties and flavors of chips, which were sold across the country in 2026. The FDA is warning customers not to eat the recalled items due to the risk.

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For those who may not know, salmonella contamination can cause potentially life-threatening complications in certain individuals, including the very young, very old, or immunocompromised. As such, it's incredibly important to see if your chips are the same as those that were included in the recall so you can avoid potentially exposing yourself or your family to the organism. Want to learn more? Keep reading as we break down everything we know about the Utz potato chip recall.

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Utz has issued a recall of some of its potato chips.

According to the FDA, Utz Quality Foods LLC issued a recall of some of its potato chips on May 4, 2026, after it was discovered that the ingredients in some of the chips may have been contaminated by salmonella. The chip brands include Zapp's and Dirty, which produced multiple different flavors, varieties, and sizes of the chip. This includes:

Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips sold in 1.5-oz, 2.5-oz, and 8-oz bags

Zapp's Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips sold in 1.5-oz bags

Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips sold in 2-oz bags

Dirty Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip sold in 2-oz bags

Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chips sold in 2.5 and 8-oz bags

Dirty Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips sold in 2-oz bags Each bag has its own best by dates, UPCs, and batch codes. You can learn more about the recalled items by visiting the FDA's website where all of the additional details of the recall are listed next to each of the types of chips included in the statement.

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Potato chip company, Utz Quality Foods, is issuing a recall for five flavors of potato in the United States because they may be contaminated with salmonella from an ingredient used in production. https://t.co/9h5ftSlDyX — FOX 5 NY (@fox5ny) May 5, 2026

What should you do if you purchased the recalled items?

Because exposure to salmonella can sometimes cause a serious infection in vulnerable populations, the FDA recommends that people who purchased these chips should stop eating them at once, and should discard any leftover bags they may have. If you purchased the recalled chips and are interested in receiving a refund, you can reach out to Utz Customer Care team by calling 877-423-0149 during regular business hours. Anyone with questions about the recall can also get answers using that number.

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Those with specific health questions should reach out to their medical provider to address concerns, including discussing any potential symptoms.