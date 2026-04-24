Kroger Has Announced a Limited Time Offer To Help Customers Deal With Rising Grocery Prices The program will run through May 5, 2026. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 24 2026, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: Kroger.com

It seems like every time we turn around, Americans are faced with rising costs. Between soaring utility prices and pain at the pump, everyone has to shell out a little bit more each day. But, as inflation keeps seeing the prices of everyday items like groceries on the rise, some retailers are coming up with creative ways to get shoppers in the door. The grocery chain Kroger is among them, and the retailer has announced its response to rising grocery prices, offering shoppers a new deal.

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The store plans to lower prices on some items for a limited time, making it easier for lower income families to keep purchasing the essentials they need for themselves and their families. This isn't the first time Kroger has made the budgets of its shoppers a priority either, since the store has made some other changes to help keep prices down. Keep reading to learn more about Kroger's cost cutting initiative, and how long you have to take advantage of the sale priced items.

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Kroger has announced a savings event for shoppers.

The retailer shared a press release on Apr. 20, 2006, detailing how it planned to cut costs on some essentials for shoppers. According to the website, the store will prioritize online orders, offering those customers something called "Online Deal Days." The limited time sales event will run from April 22 through May 5 on the company's website. Some of the offers include $30 off your first Delivery or Pickup order of $75 or more, and free delivery on orders of $50 or more.

The store will also offer 25 percent off on certain Kroger brand items, like Kroger® brand frozen chicken, Private Selection® frozen fruit and frozen pizzas, and Simple Truth® protein items. There will also be a 10 percent discount on fresh produce from April 22-28 and meat and seafood from April 29-May 5. Of course these deals only apply to online orders, which can either be delivered or picked up, depending on what services are offered at your local Kroger locations.

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Kroger is announcing "Online Deal Days" through next week in an effort to help customers save on groceries.



Deals range from delivery discounts to discounts on specific items. https://t.co/8limCKVzx9 pic.twitter.com/DrZyI7dIZE — WLWT (@WLWT) April 22, 2026

Groceries have gotten more expensive over the past six years.

According to NBC News, grocery costs have been on the rise since before the pandemic. The publication says that this increase has largely been because of supply chain issues, global conflicts like the war in Ukraine, and even corporate greed. As such, many essentials have seen prices climb, including common items that many Americans rely on to feed themselves and their families, like: Eggs

Chicken

Bread

Ground beef