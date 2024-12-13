Garlic and Honey May Be the Perfect Duo When It Comes to Battling Certain Illnesses These two go together like peanut butter and jelly. By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 13 2024, 4:55 p.m. ET Source: Jocelyn Moarles/Unsplash, Matthew Pilachowski/Unsplash

When it comes to certain ailments, like a sore throat or the start of cold and flu season, it seems like there are few things that people reach for quite as often as garlic and honey. While these kitchen staples have their places separately, there are reportedly a few benefits to using them simultaneously.

Article continues below advertisement

Just because some people truly believe in the power of this combo doesn't mean that you can (or should) treat your health concerns with this magic elixir alone. Not to mention, if you're using genuine honey, you may be contributing to the selective breeding process employed by many beekeepers that shrinks the gene pool of honeybees, making them more susceptible to disease and other negative consequences. That said, let's look at a few of the potential benefits of a honey-and-garlic combination.

Source: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Some combinations of honey and garlic can create an antibacterial compound.

According to a 2013 study published by the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine, certain types of garlic can create an antibacterial compound when mixed with Tazma honey. The truly interesting part of these findings is that while each food was tested separately and seemed to have its own bacteria-killing properties, neither one of them was as strong as when they were mixed together.

The study explains that the mix seemed especially effective at stopping the bacteria that causes certain infections and illnesses, including: Salmonella

Streptococcus pneumonia

Staphylococcus

Article continues below advertisement

Certain types of honey may help prevent colds.

Nobody likes cold and flu season, so some folks turn to honey to help beat those viruses that seem to circulate this time of year. For example, a 2014 study shows that Manuka honey works almost as well as certain drugs when treating and preventing illnesses caused by viruses, including the flu.

Article continues below advertisement

Garlic may protect against heart disease.

In a surprising turn of events, one medical review published in the Avicenna Journal of Phytomedicine found enough information to support the theory that garlic is actually good for the human heart. That's because it may help offset some of the risk factors that cause heart disease, like high blood pressure, cholesterol, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Garlic and honey may protect the brain from diseases that attack the memory.

The antioxidants in garlic and honey could prevent Dementia and Alzheimer's. According to several studies noted by Healthline, both foods are chock full of antioxidants, which help to slow down the rate of age-related disease progress. While there's no definitive proof that they can be used as an added layer of protection for those at risk of these diseases, there have been some positive signs that garlic and honey can help improve focus and memory in certain folks.

Honey can help ease the pain of a sore throat.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, honey and garlic can soothe a sore throat, depending on what's behind it. While Manuka honey is the recommended variety of honey for this situation, it seems like any type will do since one of the main reasons this works is because of the way it coats your throat.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to make your own fermented garlic honey:

While there aren't any hard and fast facts to back up the claims that fermented honey and garlic can do all it claims, there are folks who believe it can help clear your sinuses and alleviate some common symptoms of a head cold. Making your own version of this mix is fairly easy, according to Delish, and just requires a few ingredients like two to three heads worth of peeled cloves, raw honey, and a clean jar for storage.