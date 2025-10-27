Hormel Foods Corporation Recalls Nearly 5 Million Frozen Chicken Products The affected products were distributed from Feb. 10 through Sept. 19. By Jamie Bichelman Published Oct. 27 2025, 2:55 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

Surprise, surprise: another recall has been issued for a chicken product due to contamination. As if the horrific treatment of chickens and egg-laying hens trapped in the animal agriculture sector wasn't enough reason to dissuade consumers from eating chicken and eggs, perhaps salmonella contamination or pieces of metal in frozen chicken products will do the trick. Indeed, Hormel Foods Corporation is under fire for putting countless customer lives at risk after its latest recall notice.

Which Hormel Foods Corporation products are being recalled, and what is the reason for the recall? If you purchased any affected Hormel products, what should you do in order to ensure your safety — and receive a refund for tainted products? Below, we report on the latest recall of Hormel Foods Corporation frozen chicken products and all of the details you need to know to keep yourself and your family safe.

Hormel Foods Corporation recalls nearly 5 million pounds of ready-to-eat frozen chicken products.

According to a recall notice posted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the Hormel Foods Corporation is recalling about 4,874,815 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen chicken products because they "may be contaminated with pieces of metal." The tainted products were distributed to HRI Commercial Food Service locations throughout the U.S., where customers discovered metal in frozen chicken breast and chicken thigh products.

The chicken may have been contaminated with metal pieces from a conveyor belt during production, accordiing to the FSIS. https://t.co/p0r3qte8Pt — The Oklahoman (@TheOklahoman_) October 27, 2025

"The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple complaints from foodservice customers," according to the recall notice on the FSIS website. "Hormel Foods [Corporation] determined that the metal originated from the conveyor belt used in production. There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this product."

The affected products were distributed from Feb. 10 through Sept. 19. The tainted products include: 13.9-lb. cases of Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH MEAT

13.8-lb. cases of 3-oz. Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST

13.8-lb. cases of 4-oz. Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST

23.8-lb. cases of 5-oz. Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST

13.95-lb. cases of BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST WITH RIB MEAT.

Hormel recalls nearly 5 million pounds of frozen chicken over metal contamination https://t.co/x00U9YqzDn — USA TODAY Money (@USATODAYmoney) October 27, 2025

In a press release accompanying the recall, Hormel Foods Sales, LLC notes that "No other HORMEL products are affected, and no illnesses or injuries have been reported in association with this recall. This product is only sold to foodservice customers and cannot be purchased directly by consumers. All customers [who have] received the affected product have been properly notified."