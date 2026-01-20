Genova Tuna Recalled Over Possible Botulism Concerns The canned tuna had previously been pulled from the market for the same reason. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 20 2026, 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Ignat Kushnarev/Unsplash

Tuna lovers will need to double-check their next can of tuna after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a major recall of a popular product. The Genova brand of tuna is being recalled over potential botulism concerns. If this recall sounds familiar, it's because this is the second time Genova has recalled these same cans of tuna, due to what sounds like a miscommunication between the company and a third-party distributor that had been storing the quarantined cans of tuna.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the risk hasn't gone away with time, and the FDA is once again telling customers to discontinue using the products at once so they can avoid getting sick as a result of eating any food products that could contain Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria responsible for causing the sometimes fatal form of food poisoning. Keep reading to learn more about the recall, including what you should do if you've already purchased or consumed the Genova products included in this alert.

Article continues below advertisement

Canned tuna recall

On Jan. 19, 2026, the FDA shared an announcement from Tri-Union Seafoods about Genova Yellowfin Tuna. In the announcement, the California company warned customers that a collection of tuna products from a February 2025 recall had inadvertently been shipped out by a third-party company that had been in charge of holding onto the quarantined items. The products were shipped to stores across nine different states, which include Illinois, Maryland, California, and Wisconsin.

The FDA says that the products were only shipped to a limited number of retailers within those nine states, and they include Meijer, Giant Foods, Safeway, Albertsons, Pavilions, and Vons. Those shoppers should be on the lookout for the Genova Yellowfin Tuna (sold in a four-pack and on its own) that either comes in olive oil or extra virgin olive oil with sea salt. These products will have the following information on the bottom of their cans:

Article continues below advertisement

UPC: 4800073265, Can Code: S84N D2L or S84N D3L, and a "Best if Used By Date" of 1/21/2028 or 1/24/2028

UPC: 4800013275, Can Code: S88N D1M, and a "Best if Used By Date" of 1/17/2028 You can get a complete description of the cans, as well as a full listing of the states involved in the recall, by visiting the FDA's website.

Article continues below advertisement

Why are the tuna cans being recalled?

The FDA says that the original recall was issued because there was a defect with the "easy open" tabs on top of the cans, which was causing them to malfunction, possibly compromising the integrity of the can's seal. This malfunction could not only cause leaks but also lead to Clostridium botulinum contamination. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of foodborne botulism include dry mouth, trouble swallowing, blurred vision, nausea, paralysis, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Symptoms usually will start to appear within 12 to 36 hours of ingesting the contaminated food. The severity of the symptoms will vary, with the very young and the very old being most at risk of experiencing excessive illnesses or even death. As such, the FDA is instructing people to avoid eating the recalled items and instead bring your cans to the place where you purchased them for a full refund.