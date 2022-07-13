To Subway's Dismay, Judge Rules That Mystery Tuna Lawsuit Is Legit, Can Continue On

In response, Subway stated that cooking tuna can render tuna DNA undetectable, as per Forbes. Subway added information to its website on the topic soon after.

“Subway tuna is real tuna,” reads the “Subway tuna facts” page on Subway’s website. “That’s right. The truth is, Subway uses wild-caught skipjack tuna regulated by the FDA. A favorite among sub lovers, our tuna is and has always been high-quality, premium and 100 percent real.”