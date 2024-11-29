If Your Costco Coconut Water Tastes Funny, Watch Out - Shopper Reveals Gross Content Inside Carton

When the Costco customer cut open the carton after emptying its contents, they found something disgusting and people are concerned.

Like other fruits, coconuts joyously feed on the water in the soil where their trees stand. These gigantic fruits pull the water into their mouths through vein-like capillaries. Once the water gets within, it acts as a liquid called “endosperm.” As the fruit ripens, some of this endosperm takes the form of a thick milky white shell while the remaining liquid is left for people to quell their thirst. However, once the coconuts are lopped off from trees and the pure coconut water gets inside branded plastic bottles, it doesn’t remain the same. In a TikTok video, a woman named Cayla (@c_yla) warned people to avoid Costco’s Kirkland coconut water, because, what she found inside their carton was enough to stop her from rebuying this beverage.

Coconut water cartons and cans in a supermarket freezer. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Polina Tankilevitch)

“POV: Your sign to not buy organic coconut water from Costco,” reads the overlay text of the 47-second video, while the camera displays Cayla’s hands casually opening a bottle of coconut water from Costco’s brand, Kirkland Signature. She poured the drink into a glass, took a sip, and instantly sensed something was wrong. She poured the rest of the drink into the glass and tore open the carton. Shocking it may sound, but when she cut open the paperboard carton, she spotted olive green spores of mold invading the innards of the bottle material.

Mold formed in a can of baked beans. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Peter Dazeley)

“I opened the drink and tried it. It tasted funny so I looked inside and there was something visible. I decided to film right away,” she wrote in a comment. She opened the rest of the bottles she had from the same brand and found that all had molds prowling within. It wasn't just a thin layer but a massive growth that one might easily mistake for a mushroom. Some people pointed out in the comments that the mold could be since the bottle was not refrigerated once opened. However, Cayla said she was aware to refrigerate the bottle after opening it. “I am aware that when drinks are opened, they need to be refrigerated,” she wrote.

Image Source: TikTok | @paigeyaeger

Several people shared similar experiences with coconut water bottles. @_aammiia joined the discussion and said, “This happened to me too!” Others, like @cookingwithshaina, defended the brand by saying that the bottle must have not been opened within seven days, leading to mold growth. @castaneda562 added, “It might be this particular batch or that specific location because I just checked one of mine & it’s clear.”

Image Source: TikTok | @bchuba06

Cayla later told The Daily Dot that she didn’t request a refund from the company as she had only six bottles left from the stock. She described that she was particularly disappointed because she had similar experiences previously with oak milk from a different brand. “It must be from the packaging,” she said. “I also know that drinks need to be consumed within 3-7 days of opening and must be refrigerated. But this was not the case! The drink came directly from the fridge and I had opened it 2 minutes before I filmed the TikTok. I felt sick to my stomach when I saw the size of the mold,” Cayla added. Lucky for her, she spotted the mold just in time!

