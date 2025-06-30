Costco Shoppers Swear By These 6 Unique Plants in the Store That Are Perfect for Indoors

With folklorish names, striking aesthetics, and stunning features, these houseplants are rapidly scoring numbers.

There’s a joy in discovering the unexpected. Costco customers are no strangers to happenings like this. On Reddit, the shoppers raved about the rare houseplants they found at the retail store. Here are six rare plants Costco shoppers were overjoyed to discover in their local outlets.

A building with a sign that says costco whole sale. (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Omar Abascal)

Water culture plants

Reddit user u/rolling_egg shared pictures of some “Water culture plants” they bought from a Costco outlet located in Culver City, Southern California. “I’m not very familiar with plants, so I wasn’t aware these plants could live without soil,” the Reddit user said in the post caption. They revealed that they got the plants just for $25.99. According to The Spruce, the plants in the pictures are anthurium, strelitzia, and ctenanthe, also known by the name “birds of paradise.” The best feature of these plants is their minimal water requirement, which makes them brilliant additions to the home indoors.

Death star

Shopper shares a 'death star' plant they found at Costco (Image Source: Reddit | u/edjr04)

In a comment on the Reddit user’s post, u/edjr04 shared another picture showing a “Death Star” plant they found in their local Costco. Also known as the “Star of Death,” this plant holds the reputation of being a potent psychoactive element that induces instant relaxation and euphoria, which often lasts long. In the long term, the plant is an excellent ointment to deal with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia, according to LeafWell.

Ginseng Ficus Bonsai

In another post, Reddit user u/ozjnar started a discussion thread on Ginseng Ficus Bonsai, a Zen-style houseplant. “I've been ravenously consuming info from this subreddit for the last couple weeks after I picked up this Ginseng Ficus at Costco, y'all do some amazing things with the bonsais I've seen,” the Reddit user described in the post. Featuring a thickened trunk and exposed aerial roots, this plant is hailed for its healing properties. According to Omotesando Plants, it purifies the air wherever it is cultivated. Plus, if you need a plant with easy maintenance and some pretty bonsai aesthetics, this one is perfect for your home.

Prayer Plant

Reddit user u/juggheadjones was strolling along the aisles of a local Costco with his wife. They stopped at a small section that usually hosts arrays of cool plants. “My wife noticed that the plant we got there was different at night, turns out it's a prayer plant, it 'prays' in the evening,” they described. Prayer plants are one part creepy and one part jewels of nature. When the sky slips into the twilight zone, this plant folds its leaves to pray. “It starts around dusk. During sunrise, every once in a while, you see a leaf move a bit when it's settling down on another leaf. Kind of creepy,” the plant owner shared in a comment.

Chameleon ZZ plant

Snapped under bright purple-pink neon lights, u/Various-Frame2273 shared some pictures of a chameleon ZZ plant they purchased from Costco. As the name suggests, this plant is known for its striking color-changing foliage and chameleon-like transformation, as it shifts colors from bright golden tones to iridescent and surreal greens, per JOMO Studio.

Woman watering a ZZ houseplant (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

In comments to their post, people revealed that this plant is one of the toughest out there, as it can withstand conditions that will make other plants wilt and die. “ZZs are actually one of the toughest to kill, unless overwatered. Let the potting mix dry out completely before watering. It tolerates drought and low light conditions really well,” wrote u/Doc-DC.

Ring of Fire Philodendron

Reddit user u/Impossible_Return_96 got a “Ring of Fire” at just $16 from a nearby Costco. In Feng Shui, a “ring of fire” is symbolized as an embodiment of the “fire element” of nature. It features an impressive foliage with heart-shaped leaves whose colors and aesthetic intensity change as they mature and ripen, Gardenia explains. The Costco where they bought this plant also had rare varieties like “painted ladies” and “pink princesses,” they said.