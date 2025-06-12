Life-Threatening Allergy Mixup Leads to Recall of Almost 7,000 Breyers Ice Cream Cartons Those with nut allergies should immediately discard their Chocolate Truffle ice cream. By Jamie Bichelman Published June 12 2025, 12:24 p.m. ET Source: Breyers

The popular Breyers ice cream brand is in scorching hot trouble as the summer season begins in earnest due to a potentially life-threatening allergen mislabeling mishap necessitating a recall of thousands of cartons of ice cream. It is certainly not the first ice cream recall of its kind in 2025, nor is it the first allergen-based recall for Breyers in recent years. As 2025 marks what feels like a new, entirely preventable, completely unforgivable recall each day, Breyers is the latest offender.

So what, exactly, did Breyers do that put the lives of nearly 7,000 customers in potentially life-threatening danger? If you or your family and friends have a nut allergy, you'll want to pay attention. Keep reading below to learn more about the Breyers ice cream 2025 recall.

Nearly 7,000 cartons of Breyers ice cream were recalled.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Enforcement Report, Unilever Manufacturing initiated a recall on June 2 of 6,668 cases of Rocky Road Ice Cream that was actually packaged in a Breyer Chocolate Truffle carton. Per a clarifying statement shared with People, "Unilever in the U.S. is voluntarily recalling one lot of Breyers Chocolate Truffle 1.5 quart tubs after some were found to contain Rocky Road ice cream, which includes almonds not listed on the label."

Those with almond allergies were put at serious and unnecessary risk because of Breyers' inattention and poor quality assurance. According to Unilever's statement, "People with an almond allergy should not consume the product due to risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. The safety and quality of our products is our top priority. For more information, consumers can visit www.breyers.com or call 1-800-931-2826."

Per the Enforcement Report, the affected cartons contain the Lot number: JUL1026GB3 as well as the UPC: 077567457288. The FDA escalated the concern to a Class II recall. Per the FDA, such a classification indicates that "use of, or exposure to, the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or an outcome where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

This incident is sadly not the first time that Breyers' lack of quality assurance and negligence with their allergen safety has led to a recall. Over the years, Breyers has continued to put an untold number of consumers with various allergies at risk because of their poor quality assurance. According to an NJ.com story dated Feb. 19, 2015, Breyers issued a nationwide recall of their No Sugar Added Salted Caramel Swirl cartons because the ice cream may contain almonds.

Before that, ABC7 reported on Oct. 26, 2009 that Landover, Maryland-based supermarket chain Giant Food initiated a recall of Breyers' All Natural Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to wheat allergies. Customers have expressed their disappointment with the downgrade in quality ingredients over the years, which is a disappointment for many who grew up eating Breyers ice cream.