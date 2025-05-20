Manufacturer Recalls Over 16,000 Gallons of Ice Cream Tubs — FDA Issues Serious Warning

All of these tubs were manufactured at the South Ice Cream Plant located in Le Mars, the 'Ice Cream Capital of the World.'

Milk, cream, sugar, colors, and flavors – the ingredient list is as simple as ABC. Yet, most people, both children and adults, are so ogle-eyed over this dessert that other sweets are just left in the background to scowl and feel bitter. Dairy Foods Magazine explains that more than 97% of Americans have ice cream as their favorite dessert. What’s so special about this gooey gobbet of milk that makes everybody want to lick it? It’s cool, that, probably, is one reason. This summertime, however, all those neglected desserts have got their chance, because over 16,000 gallons of ice cream are being pulled from the retailers’ shelves.

Ice cream in assorted flavors (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Wu Yi)

According to an announcement by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the ice cream recall was initiated on April 25, 2025, by Wells Enterprises, located in the South Ice Cream Plant in Le Mars, the “Ice Cream Capital of the World.” Check your freezers, people! The company issued a voluntary recall for multiple 3-gallon tubs of ice cream and frozen yogurt products due to a possible contamination with plastic particles. All these tubs featured the expiration date between March 2025 and October 2026. If you have recently purchased a tub or two from this brand, keep an eye out for the following 22 flavors, which are listed in the recall report.

Person holding a tub of Halo Top ice cream on a purple copy background (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Vince)

The greatest number of recalled tubs is from the Vanilla Frozen Yogurt flavor, precisely 5,280. This is followed by BIPC Flavored Ice Cream (1,858 tubs), Glenview Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream (1,573 tubs), Glenview Farms Artificially Flavored French Vanilla Ice Cream (2,261 tubs), Rocky Road Flavored Ice Cream (169 tubs), Mocha Almond Fudge Ice Cream (359 tubs), Peanut Butter ‘N Fudge Ice Cream (201 tubs), Country Rich Vanilla Ice Cream (240 tubs), Scooper Hero Ice Cream (726 tubs), Cotton Candy Flavored Ice Cream (39 tubs), GFGB Vanilla Bean Flavored Ice Cream (120 tubs), and Quick Blend Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream (280 tubs).

Woman eating from a tub of ice cream (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Bradyn Trollip)

The list continues with Planet Smoothie ZSA Vanilla Fat-Free Frozen Yogurt (937 tubs), Johnny Rockets Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream (100 tubs), Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream (961 tubs), GFGB 12% Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream (109 tubs), Gordon Choice Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream (1,080 tubs), Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Madagascar Vanilla (320 tubs), Glenview Farms Chocolate Ice Cream (67 tubs), Artificially Flavored French Vanilla Ice Cream (17 tubs), Keith Valley Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream (569 tubs), and Ellington Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream (600 tubs).

A pedestal bowl filled with scoops of pink ice cream alongside cookies (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

At the time of selling, these products were distributed to 103 locations in the U.S., including some in Le Mars, Iowa; Wyoming, Michigan; Rosemont, Illinois; Houston, Texas; and Fort Worth, Texas. The company, which oversees brands that include Blue Bunny, Halo Top, and Johnny Rockets, was concerned that the products could have been contaminated during the preparatory process.

A bowl filled with scoops of green ice cream (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

The recall was classified as a “Class II recall,” which refers to a "situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to the FDA. So far, no illnesses or health issues have been reported by the customers. The current status of the recall is ongoing. This summer, you may have all those lemony cocktails or mango slushes, but ice cream, unfortunately, not. This goes especially if you’re a fan of Blue Bunny and Halo Top.