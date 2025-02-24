Walmart Shopper Checked if Great Value Ice Cream Melts in Microwave — She Found One Major Issue

The food influencer did the popular 'melt test,' with Great Value ice cream sandwiches in the oven as well as by leaving them in the sun.

Leading retailer Walmart has created an edge in the competition for affordable products with superior values with their store brand, Great Value. However, the promises of high-quality products have often come into question under this label, from a dairy farmer pointing out the quality of milk to another Walmart shopper finding something odd in her Great Value corn tin. A popular YouTube creator Emmy (@emmymade) compared the quality of Walmart Ice Cream Sandwich, which she claimed was her youngest kid’s favorite, with other veteran brands and discovered an interesting aspect about the product.

Cookie Sandwich with Raspberries. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | alleksana)

The Great Value Ice Cream Sandwich promises to retain its form even in warm temperatures and simply “does not melt.” Intrigued, the food influencer intended to try it out on her own and see if the Walmart product actually did so. She experimented with a combination of other products, the likes of a similar Great Value pack of Neapolitan flavor, Hood and Klondike. Beginning with her experiment, the creator popped the ice-cream sandwiches from every brand packet onto an oven tray and set it inside the oven at 84 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours maximum.

A person eating an ice-cream sandwich. (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Kolby Milton)

The creator finally unveiled the results after exactly two hours, as shown in her timer. The Klondike bar had completely melted like butter whereas the Hood’s bar seemed almost intact. “The cake is actually melting more than the ice cream,” she said. Recording the temperatures for the Great Value bars, the creator found that one was at 79 degrees while the second one was at 77 degrees Fahrenheit, nearly the same as the other brands. However, they did not melt into a puddle as the Klondike bar had. So, the influencer was a little surprised. She stressed that she expected all the bars to show a result similar to the Klondike bar.

Woman in white sweater using a microwave with her child. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | cotton-bro studio)

In addition, she also set out a similar combination at room temperature to check how the normal climate, which she said was already cold enough in New England, would affect the ice cream sandwiches. “Kind of looks more like melted marshmallows. Not nearly as much melting as I would’ve anticipated,” the creator added. She even sliced the bars with a knife and most cut easily but quite peculiarly, the bottom wafer of the Great Value bar was mushy while the upper wafer was almost solid. “Just the bottom part is really oozy,” she said. As her final verdict, the creator concluded that the Great Value bars certainly do melt but not as she would have expected it to, or how an ice cream typically does.

Earlier in the experiment, Emmymade pondered over the fact that an ice cream was supposed to melt but how was it that the brands assured these ice cream sandwiches never melt? Upon checking the ingredients used while manufacturing, she discovered that it contains several types of gums and a gel to keep the product intact even in hot weather. Carob bean gum, cellulose gum, tara gum, carrageenan, a seaweed gel. “So four kinds of thickeners…that’s what gives it its heat invincibility,” she confirmed. Whereas, the Klondike bar, which had melted as expected, contained only guar gum and carob bean gum which she ensured were completely safe to consume.

You can follow @emmymade on YouTube for more food videos.