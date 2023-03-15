Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism Source: Getty Images These Are The Best Vegan Cheeses for Pizza — Crust Us By Lizzy Rosenberg Mar. 15 2023, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

Even though we're suckers for pizza delivery, there's nothing better than coming together with friends or family, and doing a homemade pizza night. You don't need fancy ingredients or even a pizza oven... just some premade dough (or you can go the extra mile and do it yourself!), along with sauce, toppings, and — of course — cheese. But if you're opting for plant-based pies, you can't go with just any vegan cheese. That said, these are the best vegan cheeses for pizza.

Vevan Shreds

Vevan is a plant-based cheese company that prides itself on its products — especially how they melt just like non-vegan cheese. The brand was started by a group of longtime cheese-makers that wanted to make a quality, dairy-free option. Vevan's cheese products are also made primarily from potato starch, so they don't have that weird nutty aftertaste that plant-based cheese sometimes has.

Even though the company offers "melty" slices for sandwiches, Vevan's mozzarella shreds are preferable whether you're spreading iit across a pie or stuffing a calzone. And don't worry, the shreds melt just as easily as the slices do. But here's a pro tip: try combining the mozzarella shreds with pepper jack shreds — with double the flavor, you'll have yourself a delectably spicy pie.

Pleese Cheese

Pleese Foods initially only sold its plant-based cheeses to pizzerias and other vegan-friendly restaurants, though the company has officially started selling its products to consumers — and boy, are we excited to test them out on our homemade pies. Available for nationwide bulk delivery, and at NYC Plantega locations, Pleese Cheese supposedly a super realistic cheese product that was "made by New Yorkers," specifically for 'za.

Pleese Cheese makes its products using a base of bean and potato proteins, in lieu of soy, gluten, wheat, or nuts. It aims to be totally allergy-friendly, and in the spirit of catering to everyone, it's Kosher-certified, too. L'chaim to that!

So Delicious Dairy Free Mozzarella Style Shreds

So Delicious Dairy Free has been around for more than 30 years, so it comes as no surprise the animal-free company makes some of the best vegan pizza cheese on the market. The mozzarella shreds are made from a combination of coconut oil and potato starch, melting to perfection when baked under high heat.

"Within 25 minutes, I had what seemed like a gourmet meal from a nice restaurant," one review of the product reads. "The Mozz Shreds provided the salty and savory flavors to balance out the recipe. So good and I'll be buying these again to try the flatbread recipe and my mom's homemade pizzas!"

Miyoko's Creamery Vegan Pizza Mozzarella

Despite the recent drama that's been going on over at Miyoko's Creamery, the brand makes a killer pizza cheese. Although Miyoko's is another brand that initially only sold its product to restaurants, the company has finally let home cooks in on the fun by selling the liquid pizza mozzarella to consumers. Predominantly cashew-based, it has a nutty-yet-cheesy flavor that emulates high quality pizza cheese.