Greta Thunberg Has Never Let Her Autism Diagnosis Define Her — "It Can Be a Gift" "Being different is a superpower." By Jamie Bichelman Published June 10 2025, 2:03 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Greta Thunberg is a well-paid activist whose actions, inspiring words, and missions often energize others to do what they can to make a difference. In fact, she has stated in the past that one diagnosis in particular is her superpower. Many of Greta Thunberg's supporters and those who are just learning about her are wondering: Does Greta Thunberg have an actual autism diagnosis?

Article continues below advertisement

Consider 2025 the year of spectacular and remarkable individuals with autism proudly sharing their identities with the world, often in defiance of horribly offensive political stances. Given this unique year and the people headlining the news throughout, you may be wondering if Greta has an autism diagnosis that could endear her to many more people and inspire countless others. Below, we explain Greta's identity and her relationship to autism spectrum disorder.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Does Greta Thunberg have an autism diagnosis?

Yes, Greta Thunberg has an autism diagnosis. In 2019, Greta revealed that she has been diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome, which is part of the autism spectrum disorder. "When haters go after your looks and differences, it means they have nowhere left to go. And then you know you’re winning! I have Asperger's and that means I’m sometimes a bit different from the norm. And — given the right circumstances — being different is a superpower," she wrote on X, along with the hashtag #aspiepower.

When haters go after your looks and differences, it means they have nowhere left to go. And then you know you’re winning!

I have Aspergers and that means I’m sometimes a bit different from the norm. And - given the right circumstances- being different is a superpower.#aspiepower pic.twitter.com/A71qVBhWUU — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 31, 2019

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, the bio on Greta's X account explicitly states that she is an "Autistic climate justice activist Born at 375 ppm." That's not all. In April 2021, in honor of Autism Awareness Day, Thunberg authored a lengthy, heartfelt Facebook post from her official account discussing autism diagnoses and more nuances.

Today is ‪#AutismAwarenessDay‬. At the age of 12 I was diagnosed with Asperger, a form of autism. At that time I had no... Posted by Greta Thunberg on Friday, April 2, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

"At the age of 12, I was diagnosed with Asperger's, a form of autism. At that time, I had no idea what it meant. When I and my parents told people I was autistic, they always reacted with shock since I didn’t fit into the stereotype of autistic people," Greta began in her post. "Today, so many (especially girls) remain undiagnosed. The reasons for that are often lack of awareness, prejudices and the fact that many still see autism as a 'disease' or something that has to hold you back."

At a time when policymakers and political leaders espouse harmful ideas about vaccines, autism in general, and the increasing autism rates, it's helpful to look back on Greta's words. "That more people are diagnosed with autism etc isn’t because there is an “inflation” in diagnoses but since awareness is increasing and many highly sensitive people experience stress related problems in modern society which gives them reason to suspect they’re on the spectrum," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram