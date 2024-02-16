Home > Big Impact > Community Second Rare Golden Tiger Sighting in India Sparks Concerns About Genetic Issues Golden tigers are a mutation akin to "spelling mistakes in the DNA." Frequent sightings of these rare creatures indicate a major problem. By Anna Garrison Feb. 16 2024, Published 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Gaurav Ramnarayanan

Animals with genetic mutations, such as a giraffe born without spots, are often viewed as rare, once-in-a-lifetime creatures. However, there are times when these genetic mutations can be detrimental to animals, such as when people deliberately seek them out to hunt them for their rarity.

Article continues below advertisement

In January 2024, a wildlife photographer spotted a rare "golden" tiger in Kaziranga National Park, a wildlife estate in India. Here's why conservationists are concerned about the tiger's unusual appearance.

Source: Gaurav Ramnarayanan

Article continues below advertisement

A rare "golden" tiger sighting in India worries conservationists about genetic issues.

In late January 2024, tour guide and wildlife photographer Gaurav Ramnarayanan was leading a safari in Kaziranga National Park, a World Heritage Site hosting the world's largest tiger population. Ramnarayanan told CNN they hadn't been looking for anything unusual when they came across a tiger on the road. "Initially, when I saw him, he looked really white and didn't look like a normal (Bengal) tiger. I've seen enough tigers to realize at the first glance that this one was not regular."

When he went to take a photograph, Ramnarayanan noticed the tiger's "strawberry blonde" stripes. He added, "The tiger decided to come towards us, not with any intention for attack or any intention to harm us, but purely to pass through his path and proceed with marking his territory." Ramnarayanan was able to take photos of the creature, which he later posted online to awe and amazement. But not everyone was thrilled about the presence of this rare tiger.

Article continues below advertisement

As of 2021, Kaziranga National Park authorities noted four golden tigers in the park, per Earth Journalism. In 2020, wildlife photographer Mayuresh Hendre published images of one golden tiger and a video explaining why golden tigers were a concern. Hendre said that an increased number of golden tigers could indicate inbreeding which was likely caused by deforestation and the inability to reach other tigers via forest corridors.

Article continues below advertisement

At the same time, the park issued a lengthy statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) emphasizing why the emergence of golden tigers is not something to celebrate. A research officer for Kaziranga National Park, Rabindra Sharma, explained in the statement, "recessive genes are showing up due to inbreeding within a fragmented population."

Source: iStock White tigers are also caused by genetic mutation.

Article continues below advertisement

Professor Uma Ramakrishnan with India’s National Center for Biological Sciences, told CNN that this unusual mutation is like "spelling mistakes in the DNA." Golden tigers are created via a recessive gene called a "wide band gene," per Zoological Wildlife Foundation, and these creatures tend to be larger due to the effect of the wide band genes on their hair shafts.