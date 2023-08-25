Home > Big Impact > News Tennessee-Born Giraffe Without Spots Is One of Nature's Cutest Oddities Can a giraffe really be born without spots? Though the gangling animal is known for its chunky brown spots, a Tennessee-born baby giraffe has shocked the world. By Bianca Piazza Aug. 25 2023, Published 8:59 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When you think about the very concept of evolution, it becomes clear that Mother Nature isn't perfect. There's always room for improvement, and she's been known to make "mistakes." From yellow king penguins to striking Chimera cats, the animal kingdom's imperfect inhabitants are often pretty darn cute.

Article continues below advertisement

And if you've ever wondered if giraffes can be born without spots, a celebrity of sorts proves that it's possible. The celeb in question is a unique four-legged resident at Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tenn. On July 31, 2023, a reticulated giraffe (an eastern African subspecies) was born entirely spotless. So, how does this happen, and has it happened before? Keep reading to learn all about the adorable freak of nature — as well as some of the issues with keeping animals captive in zoos.

Article continues below advertisement

Meet the world's only known living giraffe without spots.

A chestnut brown-hued giraffe born without a single spot, patch, or smudge has stolen our hearts. The USDA-licensed Brights Zoo relayed that “giraffe experts believe she is the only solid-colored reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet." As of this writing, the unnamed miracle creature (you can vote for her name on the zoo's official Facebook page) stands 6 feet tall.

Giraffes' recognizable coats do serve a purpose in the wild, as they act as "anti-predation camouflage," per a 2018 study published in the peer-reviewed Zoological Science journal. Additionally, the Giraffe Conservation Foundation stated that a "sophisticated system of blood vessels" lies beneath each spot. "A giraffe can send blood through these small branches into the middle of the patch in order to release heat through this system," the conservation nonprofit's website reads.

Article continues below advertisement

Fred Bercovitch — a wildlife conservation biologist with the Anne Innis Dagg Foundation — doesn't worry for the Tennessee baby, however. “Among mammals, the fur and the hair are the primary features that assist in thermoregulation, not the color of the fur,” he stated. Though giraffes' polygonal spots are as functional as they are fashionable, the spotless baby was deemed “healthy and normal” by her veterinary care team, per National Geographic.

A zoo in Tennessee says it has welcomed a rare spotless giraffe. Brights Zoo is holding a contest to name the baby 🦒 pic.twitter.com/1H9LvATHFx — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 21, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

The last reported spotless giraffe of this coloring was born at a Japanese zoo five decades ago.

National Geographic wrote that all-white giraffes have been spotted in the wild, but this was due to leucism, which the National Park Service describes as "the partial loss of all types of pigmentation, including carotenoids." The zoo's director, David Bright, told CBS News via email that the last reported spotless giraffe (Toshiko) was at a Tokyo zoo in 1972.

Considering these uber-rare all-brown giraffes do not possess leucism, what's going on biologically? Sara Ferguson — a wildlife veterinarian and conservation health coordinator with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation — believes the Tennessee giraffe's coloring is related to a mutation in one or more genes, per National Geographic. She added that this particular coloring has never been seen in the wild.

Article continues below advertisement

A Tennessee zoo has welcomed an incredibly rare spotless giraffe, the first in more than 50 years. The baby giraffe was born on July 31 at Brights Zoo and officials believe she is the only solid-colored giraffe on the planet. pic.twitter.com/2DP15ifPXA — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 22, 2023

The viral spotless Tennessee giraffe is expanding the giraffe conservation conversation.

“This special giraffe’s birth is remarkable for many reasons, but maybe most importantly, it will help bring attention to the serious challenges the rest of her species face in the wild,” Brights Zoo stated in a press release. “Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40 percent of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last 3 decades,” the zoo's founder, Tony Bright, said. According to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, the reticulated giraffe is considered endangered and both the Kordofan giraffe and the Nubian giraffe are considered critically endangered.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Zoos present a numer of ethical issues.

All that being said, Brights Zoo itself is perhaps part of a larger problem. Zoos are often credited with their research and conservation efforts, but animal rights organizations continuously attempt to break the facade. PETA's director of international programs, Mimi Bekhechi, even called zoos "prisons for animals."