The Tiger May Be Endangered, But Its Population Is Increasing

The “entire portfolio-wide population” was made up of 770 tigers at the start of the program in 2015, and hit 966 by 2021. Worldwide, the tiger population went from about 3,200 in 2015 to an estimated 4,500 in 2022, as per the wild cat conservation group Panthera.

While this is an incredible rebound, the tiger population is still in bad shape compared to where it was years ago. The tiger, which the IUCN Red List classifies as Endangered, had a population of about 100,000 about 100 years ago.