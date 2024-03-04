Green Matters
20 Elon Musk Memes About His Life and Career Guaranteed to Make You Laugh

These memes and old-fashioned puns of Elon Musk are guaranteed to make you chuckle.

Mar. 4 2024, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 on Dec. 1, 2020 in Berlin, Germany, overlaid with a meme of Elon Musk crossing his arms with a speech bubble saying "This is fine" in front of a cartoon fire background.
Source: Composite: Getty Images, kakaopor/Imgur

Memes are a foundational part of internet humor. They help people celebrate holidays, poke fun at famous people, and laugh about anything and everything together. We've rounded up 20 hilarious Elon Musk memes, so you can have them standby next time the businessman makes headlines.

Keep reading for 20 memes, GIFs, and tweets poking fun at Musk's life and career.

1. Enough with the Mars stuff.

Meme of Elon Musk shaking his hand no at various candies, but shaking it yes at a Mars Bar
Source: kumarajeet21/Imgur

No, seriously.

2. Outer space is an ever-present challenge.

It’s hard not to think about your next big goal for all humanity.

3. Eau de Elon Musk.

There’s always another cologne trend on the horizon.

4. History’s innovators always had unique perspectives.

Musk's Saturday Night Live appearance was certainly revealing.

5. Everyone finds new hobbies occasionally.

Some people love designing electric cars and others want to reach new planets.

6. Inspiration can come from anywhere.

This meme is ice cold — no need to "call the police and the fireman."

7. Real estate moguls only want one thing.

Would the first building on Mars be a Tesla factory or rocket production facility to reach Jupiter?

8. This one’s for the meme connoisseurs who know what dial-up internet is.

Elon Musk memes are for people of all ages.

9. Some people just know how to have fun without leaving home.

Fate rarely calls upon us to make our own Transformers, but this seems like a lot of fun.

10. After Elon Musk shaded Ice Cube on Twitter X, Ice Cube shaded him (and Twitter) right back.

Mic drop.

11. Who doesn’t love an old-fashioned pun?

Ba-dum ching.

12. Anything’s possible with enough determination and a billion dollars.

Some people log onto social media sites and others buy them.

13. Life imitates art (or names).

The most literal memes can be the best memes.

14. Next time Elon Musk causes controversy, respond with this meme.

Elon Musk crosses his arms with a speech bubble saying "This is fine" in front of a cartoon fire background.
Source: kakaopor/Imgur

Who hasn’t had the occasional strange idea cross their mind?

15. Did he really have to start charging for blue check marks?

Meme of Lucille Bluth from 'Arrested Development' saying "It's a blue check mark, Stephen. What could it cost, eight dollars?"
Source: Slimewire/Imgur

Lucille Bluth would not approve.

16. Set your goals high and your ambitions higher.

Maybe he should take a step back.

17. Muskmelons are a real fruit!

Raise your hand if you just learned that muskmelons exist.

18. Entrepreneurship just got a bit easier.

Will Twitter buy a spaceship next?

19. No one needs that many children.

Meme of Elon Musk pointing his finger with the text: "The World: We are under populated. Elon Musk: Challenge Accepted."
Source: I Waste So Much Time

Seriously, 11 kids is too many.

20. We’ve all been there.

Typically, students just aren’t in a space race while taking a test.

Latest Social Media News and Updates

