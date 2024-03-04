20 Elon Musk Memes About His Life and Career Guaranteed to Make You Laugh

Memes are a foundational part of internet humor. They help people celebrate holidays, poke fun at famous people, and laugh about anything and everything together. We've rounded up 20 hilarious Elon Musk memes, so you can have them standby next time the businessman makes headlines.

Keep reading for 20 memes, GIFs, and tweets poking fun at Musk's life and career.

1. Enough with the Mars stuff.

No, seriously.

2. Outer space is an ever-present challenge.

It’s hard not to think about your next big goal for all humanity.

3. Eau de Elon Musk.

Posts from the elonmemes

community on Reddit

There’s always another cologne trend on the horizon.

4. History’s innovators always had unique perspectives.

Musk's Saturday Night Live appearance was certainly revealing.

5. Everyone finds new hobbies occasionally.

Some people love designing electric cars and others want to reach new planets.

6. Inspiration can come from anywhere.

This meme is ice cold — no need to "call the police and the fireman."

7. Real estate moguls only want one thing.

Would the first building on Mars be a Tesla factory or rocket production facility to reach Jupiter?

8. This one’s for the meme connoisseurs who know what dial-up internet is.

Elon Musk memes are for people of all ages.

9. Some people just know how to have fun without leaving home.

Fate rarely calls upon us to make our own Transformers, but this seems like a lot of fun.

10. After Elon Musk shaded Ice Cube on Twitter X, Ice Cube shaded him (and Twitter) right back.

Mic drop.

11. Who doesn’t love an old-fashioned pun?

Madagascar

byu/22BgWsL22 inelonmemes

Ba-dum ching.

12. Anything’s possible with enough determination and a billion dollars.

Some people log onto social media sites and others buy them.

13. Life imitates art (or names).

The most literal memes can be the best memes.

14. Next time Elon Musk causes controversy, respond with this meme.

Who hasn’t had the occasional strange idea cross their mind?

15. Did he really have to start charging for blue check marks?

Lucille Bluth would not approve.

16. Set your goals high and your ambitions higher.

Maybe he should take a step back.

17. Muskmelons are a real fruit!

Raise your hand if you just learned that muskmelons exist.

18. Entrepreneurship just got a bit easier.

Will Twitter buy a spaceship next?

19. No one needs that many children.

Seriously, 11 kids is too many.

20. We’ve all been there.