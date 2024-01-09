Home > Big Impact > News WSJ Alleges Elon Musk's Alleged Drug Use Could Cause a Health Crisis Citing unnamed executives, board members, and his own public behavior, Elon Musk has been alleged to take everything from LSD to cocaine to marijuana. By Jamie Bichelman Jan. 9 2024, Published 4:20 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk and his supporters have deflected scorn for his unconventional and otherwise ignorant views, but a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report alleges that those closest to the world's wealthiest human are concerned about Elon Musk's alleged penchant for illicit drug use.

The WSJ sourced information for its report from executives and board members within Musk's portfolio of businesses, as well as Musk's own public behavior in which he appears to support certain drugs; Musk, nevertheless, maintains his innocence. Here's what we know about the accusations.

Source: Getty Images

Does Elon Musk do drugs? A WSJ article alleges concerning illegal drug use.

Though the WSJ acknowledges that those who have attended exclusive, private parties with Musk had to either give up their phones or sign a non-disclosure agreement to gain entry, their sources nevertheless shared anonymously that Musk has been seen engaging in the use of several illicit drugs, including "LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms."

Additionally, the WSJ report indicates Musk was observed taking acid as well as recreational ketamine at past parties, and has likewise smoked marijuana in public. This behavior, the report indicates, has those within his inner circle concerned that a "health crisis" is imminent, as well as a significant impact on the well-being of his business ventures. Any potential illegal drug use can threaten the contracts Musk maintains with various entities, such as NASA or the U.S. government, per Futurism.

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk denies the drug use allegations, but WSJ maintains its position.

Musk has responded to the WSJ accusations, taking to his personal X (formerly Twitter) account to piggyback off of his supporters' posts and defend his position.

Though not denying the allegations in the initial WSJ article, Musk shared on X that "whatever I'm doing, I should obviously keep doing it!" as he touted Tesla as "the world’s most valuable car company" and SpaceX as "the world’s most valuable space company."

If drugs actually helped improve my net productivity over time, I would definitely take them! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2024

Musk went on to clarify that if he believed illegal drugs would improve his productivity, he would "definitely take them!" The WSJ, however, cites SpaceX's "billions of dollars in government contracts" that would be sabotaged by Musk's use of illegal drugs. This backs up the newspaper's initial report that those closest to Musk's business ventures are concerned about the implications of his alleged drug use.

Musk, however, doesn't seem concerned by these potential ramifications. He further explained on X that he has obliged with three years' worth of random drug and alcohol tests that NASA requested of him after Musk appeared to smoke marijuana with podcast host Joe Rogan in September of 2018.

The WSJ went so far as to confirm that NASA "demanded" (a stronger word than "requested", as Musk wrote) "written assurance" that SpaceX was a drug-free workplace, lest Musk be in a world of trouble, including the loss of his security clearance with NASA that affords him privileged information.

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk once sent a message to stoners, some believe.

Musk has been connected to allegations of stoner culture long before the WSJ report emerged. According to Paper, Musk has snuck plentiful marijuana references into his past social media posts, including a 420 reference when placing a bid during his acquisition of Twitter.