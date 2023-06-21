Home > Big Impact > Community California Man Surprised with 200-Dog Parade for His 100th Birthday Dr. Robert Moore of San Jose loves dogs. And they love him back. About 200 pups showed up for Moore's 100-year-old birthday dog parade. By Danielle Letenyei Jun. 21 2023, Published 5:42 p.m. ET Source: NBC Bay Area/YouTube

Dog lover Dr. Robert Moore of San Jose, Calif., celebrated his 100th birthday on June 17, surrounded by a couple hundred furry friends. The turnout for the 100-year-old’s birthday dog parade was better than anyone had expected.

His daughter, Alison Moore, thought it would be a special surprise for her dad’s birthday to have a parade of neighborhood pooches parade past his house. She arranged the pup parade by reaching out to the local community through the Nextdoor app and inviting neighbors to bring their dogs to help her dad celebrate his milestone birthday.

Alison was hoping 20 to 30 dogs would show up. So she was almost just as surprised as her father was when 200 dogs — and their humans — showed up for the party. Many of the pups were dressed up in their finest party garb. Some wore tuxedos and cowboy hats. One dog even showed up in a classic car.

“It’s hard to explain how special it was. He really felt the birthday love,” she told NBC Bay Area.

Dogs were lined up down the street.

The dogs were reportedly lined down the street and around the block, waiting to give their birthday wishes to Robert. The party revelers included a disabled Basset hound, among dogs of every breed imaginable. Robert is a bit of a “dog whisperer” who knows every dog breed, as per NBC Bay Area.

One woman who didn’t have a dog showed up for the party anyway, bringing along with her a large stuffed toy dog.

“My father, he was so touched. He pet every single dog that came through. Every person brought the dog up to him. It was so lovely,” Alison told NBC Bay Area.

Besides greeting Robert and wishing him a happy birthday, the dogs and their owners showered him with gifts for his big day. He got homemade cards, posters, balloons, cupcakes, and flowers.

Robert is a retired dean of science and applied arts from San Joes State University. He is also a father of three and grandfather of five.

Alison said most of the people and their dogs who showed up for the parade were complete strangers to the Moore family.