97-Year-Old Galápagos Tortoise Becomes First-Time Mom at Philly Zoo

By Sarah Walsh Published April 7 2025, 8:53 a.m. ET

The Philadelphia Zoo is celebrating a historic first: A 97-year-old Galápagos tortoise, has become the oldest first-time mom of her species! She recently welcomed four tiny hatchlings into the world, and honestly, it’s the kind of feel-good news we all needed. With her incredible age and newfound motherhood, Mommy is proving that there is hope for this critically endangered species — and we are absolutely here for it.

Mommy laid 16 eggs in November, and now, four have hatched.

Source: @philadelphiazoo Tortoise hatching at the Philly Zoo

If you’ve ever felt like it’s too late to try something new, let Mommy be your inspiration. This Western Santa Cruz Galápagos tortoise has lived at the Philadelphia Zoo for over 92 years and just became a mother for the very first time. Back in November 2024, Mommy laid 16 eggs, which were carefully incubated by the zoo’s expert team.

Fast-forward to February 27, 2025, and four healthy hatchlings made their big debut—marking the first-ever Galápagos tortoise births in the zoo’s 150-year history. Mommy’s partner in this milestone is Abrazzo, a 96-year-old male tortoise who joined the zoo in 2020. The two hit it off (slowly, of course) and have now made history together.

The hatchlings are believed to be female due to their incubation temperatures—a fascinating detail about tortoise biology—and they’re thriving under the care of zookeepers. The little ones will make their public debut on April 23, which also happens to be Mommy’s anniversary of arriving at the zoo nearly a century ago.

Their birth is a historic milestone for conservation.

The Philadelphia Zoo’s achievement is a global win for conservation efforts. Mommy is considered one of the most genetically valuable Galápagos tortoises under human care, making her offspring crucial for the survival of her species. The zoo’s meticulous attention to incubation temperatures ensured a mix of male and female hatchlings, although only females have hatched so far.

“This is such a huge success,” said Lauren Augustine, director of herpetology at the zoo. “Mommy has been part of our family for nearly a century, and now she’s helping secure the future of her species”. The hatchlings will remain at the zoo for at least five years before any futre plans are made.

Some Galápagos tortoises can live up to 200 years!

Galápagos tortoises are already known for being incredible creatures—they’re the largest tortoises on Earth and can live well over 100 years (some even make it to 200!). Their slow metabolism and ability to store water make them uniquely suited to survive tough conditions. Even still, these animals have faced serious challenges in the wild due to habitat loss and invasive species.