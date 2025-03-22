The Wait Is Over — Fish Doorbell Season Is Finally Back "The thrill you get letting a fish through is unparalleled." By Sarah Walsh Published March 22 2025, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Spring is here, and that can only mean one thing: fish doorbell season is back! And the internet can't wait to ring that little pink doorbell for their aquatic friends. The Fish Doorbell is an innovative project that began in the Dutch city of Utrecht in 2021.

After four successful years, the project has kicked off its fifth season on March 3, 2025. This unique initiative allows people worldwide to help migrating fish on their journey through the city's canals, all with the click of a virtual button.

The Fish Doorbell is for an underwater "door" in the Netherlands.

While picturesque, Utrecht's extensive network of canals causes significant challenges for fish during their spawning season — especially before the birth of the Fish Doorbell. In particular, the 300-year-old Weerdsluis lock was becoming a major obstacle for aquatic life. This lock, which was designed to regulate water levels and facilitate boat traffic, was inadvertently disrupting the natural migratory patterns of fish traveling from the Vecht River to the shallower waters of the Kromme River.

During early spring, when boat traffic is minimal, the lock often remains closed for extended periods. This creates a bottleneck effect, forcing fish to congregate on one side of the lock, unable to continue their journey. The situation not only delays their migration but also puts them at significant risk.

How was the Fish Doorbell born?

The Fish Doorbell emerged from a simple yet crucial observation made by ecologists Mark van Heukelum and Anne Nijs. They noticed that fish often gathered near the Weerdsluis lock, waiting for an opportunity to pass through. However, with the lock closed, these fish became easy targets for predators like grebes and cormorants.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, van Heukelum and Nijs devised an ingenious solution: a live-streamed underwater camera coupled with a virtual doorbell. This system allows viewers from around the world to monitor the lock and alert operators when fish are present, ensuring the gates are opened at crucial moments. Some might think that people wouldn't be bothered to rescue fish from predators, but they were wrong! People love ringing the bell for their fishy friends.

WWE's Shiloh Hill is one of the many celebs who can't get enough of the project. In an Instagram post he explains, "It's finally Fish Doorbell season again, which is the most wonderful time of the year...The thrill you get letting a fish through is unparalleled." After seeing a big fish approach the lock, Shiloh rang the bell, saying, "Oh, oh, he's a monster. Let's go, be free buddy."

Shiloh isn't the only one excited. The Fish Doorbell has evolved into a global phenomenon, attracting millions of viewers and transforming casual internet users into active participants in wildlife conservation.