Niagara Falls Tunnel Tours Open to the Public, Beneath Old Hydroelectric Power Plant

According to CNN, the Adams hydroelectric power plant was the first power plant to generate electricity from Niagara Falls, first opening in 1895. But the Niagara Parks Power Station (and the tunnel beneath it) were in use for about 100 years, from 1905 until 2006, as per the outlet. The station opened for tours years ago, but the tunnel has been closed for the past 16 years.

Now, the 2,200-foot-long tunnel has reopened as a museum and viewing point for visitors to the falls.